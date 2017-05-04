RSS

Milwaukee Downtown

mauricioramirez.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Downtown recently selected Albuquerque by way ofChicago visual artist Mauricio Ramirez as Wisconsin Avenue's artist in residence.Ramirez has created murals across the country for Microsoft, Warner MusicGroup, VitaminWater, Red Bu.. more

May 4, 2017 9:50 PM Around MKE

lyn-falk-retailworks-speaking-to-crowd.jpg.jpe

In 2013, five local organizations came together to discuss how to support and grow Milwaukee’s retailing strength. Out of this came a new networking coalition called Retail Rally. The group more

Oct 8, 2014 1:09 AM News Features 1 Comments

cya.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're questioning the wisdom of a prominently displayed billboard touting Milwaukee's arts scene with a photo of six white, middle-aged men in charge of the ci.. more

Sep 26, 2014 9:00 AM On Music

silk exotic notice.jpg.jpe

Earlierthis week, Downtown businesses and residents near 730 N. Old World Third Streetreceived a Notice Of Public Interest stating Class B Tavern, PublicEntertainment Premises and Food Dealer licenses were applied for by a potentialnew tenant .. more

Sep 20, 2013 2:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage18900.jpe

Some promotions take a while to catch on, while others take off immediately. Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week was in the latter camp. Organizers had hoped to sign on 15 participating restaurants for the inaugural Dining Week, recalls... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

This is my second column about the infamous Adult Entertainment Expo, which takes place every January in Las Vegas. Last week, I wrote about the surreal experience of the parallel trade and fan show floors; this week, I recount my adventure... more

Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Sexpress

blogimage10741.jpe

The city has a choice between two benefit concerts for multiple sclerosis tonight. While a more rock- and folk-leaning lineup plays Art Bar tonight, a host of talent from the city’s hip-hop scene will team up for their own benefit at the more

Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9563.jpe

Playwright Steven Dietz must have known that his 2007 comic drama about 9/11 conspiracies, Yankee Tavern, would stir controversy, but his main intention appears to have been to tell a good, solid thriller about real people caught up in an e... more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES