Milwaukee Downtown
Artist Named for Wisconsin Avenue Utility Box Mural Project
Milwaukee Downtown recently selected Albuquerque by way ofChicago visual artist Mauricio Ramirez as Wisconsin Avenue's artist in residence.Ramirez has created murals across the country for Microsoft, Warner MusicGroup, VitaminWater, Red Bu.. more
May 4, 2017 9:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Retail Symposium Supports Local Businesses
In 2013, five local organizations came together to discuss how to support and grow Milwaukee’s retailing strength. Out of this came a new networking coalition called Retail Rally. The group more
Oct 8, 2014 1:09 AM Amanda Sullivan News Features 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Bad Marketing, the Local Rap Scene's Disadvantage, and Dave Chappelle
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're questioning the wisdom of a prominently displayed billboard touting Milwaukee's arts scene with a photo of six white, middle-aged men in charge of the ci.. more
Sep 26, 2014 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Let Silk Exotic Open Downtown
Earlierthis week, Downtown businesses and residents near 730 N. Old World Third Streetreceived a Notice Of Public Interest stating Class B Tavern, PublicEntertainment Premises and Food Dealer licenses were applied for by a potentialnew tenant .. more
Sep 20, 2013 2:00 PM Tyler Maas Around MKE
Downtown Dining Week Offers Eight Days of Bargains
Some promotions take a while to catch on, while others take off immediately. Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week was in the latter camp. Organizers had hoped to sign on 15 participating restaurants for the inaugural Dining Week, recalls... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Sex Toys vs. Porn Stars
This is my second column about the infamous Adult Entertainment Expo, which takes place every January in Las Vegas. Last week, I wrote about the surreal experience of the parallel trade and fan show floors; this week, I recount my adventure... more
Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Hip-Hop Hates Multiple Sclerosis
The city has a choice between two benefit concerts for multiple sclerosis tonight. While a more rock- and folk-leaning lineup plays Art Bar tonight, a host of talent from the city’s hip-hop scene will team up for their own benefit at the more
Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yankee Tavern
Playwright Steven Dietz must have known that his 2007 comic drama about 9/11 conspiracies, Yankee Tavern, would stir controversy, but his main intention appears to have been to tell a good, solid thriller about real people caught up in an e... more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee