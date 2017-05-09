RSS

Milwaukee Entertainment Group

Milwaukee Entertainment Group stages a fun and engaging production of the three-person drama Art. more

May 9, 2017 2:31 PM Theater

Milwaukee Entertainment Group opens its season with a strong, immersive offering called Jack of Hearts, an original piece by J.J. Gatesman staged in the intimate basement theater of the Brumder Mansion. more

Oct 24, 2016 1:44 PM Theater

J.J .Gatesman's steampunk wild western revenge story Jack of Hearts makes its debut this month in the cozy space of the Brumder Mansion. The atmosphere is firmly established on entrance into the historic mansion's basement. Actors lounge about.. more

Oct 7, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

This month, J.J. Gatesman presents a revenge drama in the basement of the Brumder Mansion courtesy of Milwaukee Entertainment Group. His western-style revenge drama Jack of Hearts tumbles into the classy, little historic mansion. It’s an antiq.. more

Oct 1, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

In November of 2014, Kelly Doherty and Marcee Doherty-Elst performed a cabaret show at the Next Act Theatre. Doherty has shown considerable talent for both comedy and drama in a number of intimate productions over the years, most notably as .. more

Dec 31, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Amanda Hull has announced a new show that she’s been working on for the Brumder Mansion. Hull, who wrote a charming Alice In Wonderland-inspired show for the Brumder in the recent past brings the Brumder to the Scottish Highlands in the ’6.. more

Nov 4, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

It’s not often one gets the opportunity to see a live theater show written and directed by the same person. Late this month, Milwaukee Entertainment Group offers local audiences have a chance to see just that on intimate stage of the Brumd.. more

Sep 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

On the surface, Matthew Konkel’s Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent is a fun, little hardboiled detective parody. There’s a murder, a mystery, intrigue and rapid-fire wordplay. Charismatic Phil,Theater more

Jun 15, 2015 9:19 AM Theater

It’s not just beating a dead horse at this stage. Parodies of the hardboiled detective genre has been beaten to a bloody pulp over decades of spoofery. (One of my favorites was the movie Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid . There was also a very clever bit.. more

May 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Boris and Doris attended events in Milwaukee including a bingo benefit for the Boulevard Theatre at Hamburger Mary’s, the Milwaukee Rep’s Rep Lab and a book signing by John Riordian, author of They Are All My Family: A Daring Rescue in the ... more

Apr 15, 2015 12:33 AM Around MKE

Honestly, it kind of sounds like a show on HGTV. It’s not. It’s being described as, “Noel Coward meets Agatha Christie.” Rob Urbinati’s Death by Design is actually a local theatre show at the illustrious Brumder Mansion which opens on Friday... more

Mar 15, 2015 1:00 PM Theater

The Dodo greets you at the door to the mansion. He’s played by Tom Marks. It’s a congenial atmosphere. There are pre-show refreshments. There is tea. (This is a tea party after all.) The Hatter shows up not too long afterwards. He’s been played by.. more

Feb 18, 2015 3:45 PM Theater 1 Comments

Amanda J. Hull pays tribute to Lewis Carroll next month as Milwaukee Entertainment Group presents her new drama Hatter Madness. The Brumder Mansion plays host to an imagining of Wonderland after Alice has left. There is no Queen. the Cheshire Cat .. more

Jan 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Holiday stories this time of year can feel like they draw from a very narrow range of themes. The new show debuting at the Brumder Mansion manages to freshen up old themes about the importance of selflessness and giving at the harshest time of the.. more

Dec 10, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Sunset Playhouse presents Miracle on 34th Street: The Play, a Mountain Community Theater adaptation of the classic 1947 film. more

Nov 26, 2014 1:31 PM Theater

Triumvirate Theatricals and Milwaukee Entertainment Group stage a classy production of Dial M For Murder at the Brumder Mansion this month. The 1950s thriller stars Randall T. Anderson as a more

Aug 28, 2014 11:29 PM Theater

$11 specials on food,$11 mug with $2 tap refills or $4 rail drink refills, $11 Nacho,New Year's Guide more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

“We’re 110 years old, but there are no original members,” says Linda Binder, music director of the Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra, making light of a long history. Incorporated in 1900 as a nonprofit organization, the Orchestra is the oldes more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Idealism hasn’t fared well in the age of irony, but ideals are sometimes the signposts to a better world. Freedom Summer is a lyrical account of the often-naive Northern white college students who went to Mississippi in the summer of 1964 t... more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin celebrates 75 years of educating the state about responsible birth control and family planning this afternoon with a free concert in Washington Park. At the top of the bill is Chester French, a Massachusetts more

Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

