RSS

Milwaukee Festivals

summerguide-fest.jpg.jpe

Check out our full list of festivals and events for the summer of 2017 in Milwaukee. more

May 23, 2017 12:39 AM Summer Guide 1 Comments

summerfest.jpg.jpe

Apr 28, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE 3 Comments

blogimage3545.jpe

Summerfest began announcing its side-stage line-ups this week, which means the perennial complaints from disappointed music fans can't be far behind. Let me try to stave off a few of them, though, with this reminder: If you're complaining about th.. more

May 20, 2011 10:00 PM On Music

blogimage10230.jpe

Shocking pink, Schiaparelli pink, Kate Brandt pink: All colors, even all shades of colors, carry psychological impact. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery exhibition “Kate Brandt Pink” explores this theme through startling artwork that respo... more

Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Worldmusic formerly conjured up impressions of folklore, field recordingsand fading trad What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Cover Story more

Sep 11, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Shepherdendorses longtime public servant Peter Barca for the Kenosha-based 64thA Shepherd ,Elections more

Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Elections

blogimage1228.jpe

38 Special’s grand (and distinctly ’80s) contribution to popular music was ta Enchanted April ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1227.jpe

The I Chong: Meditations From The Joint ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES