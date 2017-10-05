RSS

Milwaukee Film Festival

The Forever Tree, directed by Milwaukee natives Stephen Hintz and Chrishaunda Perez, was selected for this year’s “Black Lens: Lost and Found” track at the Milwaukee Film Festival. more

Oct 5, 2017 12:31 PM Film

A mid-fest report on the best that this year's Milwaukee Film Festival has to offer. more

Oct 4, 2017 1:20 PM Film

Grieves w/ Dem Atlas and Rahn Harper @ Cactus Club, 9/30 at 9 p.m.

The Milwaukee Film Festival kicks things off in style, while Stephen King and his son, Owen King, come to town to talk about the former’s latest eerie novel. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

With openingnight of the much anticipated 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival just days away, AnnaSampers of Milwaukee Film took time to talk about her passion for programmingand the screenings she is most excited about.Thursday is opening night. Wh.. more

Sep 25, 2017 7:26 PM Around MKE

These are boom times for music videos in Milwaukee. The city is producing more music videos than ever before, and more visionary music videos than ever before. If you want to watch them, though, your options are pretty much limited to YouTube or V.. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:17 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about biases in music criticism. "Amazed by how ageism continues to go unchecked in most music writin.. more

Oct 13, 2016 7:07 PM On Music

The statistic issobering: roughly twenty veterans commit suicide each day. Clearly veterans arefighting a battle that demands more than political lip service, bumper stickersupport and pharmaceutical cocktails.“Almost Sunrise,”the ce.. more

Sep 30, 2016 7:07 PM Around MKE

In matters of entertainmentwe tend to prefer familiar favorites. And not without reason. To squanderprecious leisure time on a dud is a fate worse than work – at least then wecould have enjoyed the satisfaction of productivity.One of t.. more

Sep 28, 2016 8:24 PM Around MKE

Summerfest hosts a dog-friendly festival and a free indie-rock show, while the Milwaukee Film Festival kicks off another big year. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:56 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Along with its lineup of feature films from around the U.S. and the world, this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival will include a handful of classic films (ranging from Metropolis to Blue Velvet) as well as a trio of new programming tracks. It’... more

Sep 20, 2016 2:50 PM Film

As Bay View’s Avalon Theater prepares to host several prime attractions in this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, the movie palace stands as the incredibly rare example of a local theater reopened and thriving. more

Sep 20, 2016 2:40 PM Film

As the highly-anticipated 8th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival draws closer, its Festival Box Office location and opening date has been announced. Beginning on September 8, the general public may purchase tickets to individual films online, in perso.. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:32 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee Filmrecently announced the lineup for its 8th annual Cream City Cinema Program. Theprogram highlights Milwaukee-based filmmakers and awards three cash prizestotaling $12,500, including a $5,000 Cream City Cinema Jury Award grand pr.. more

Aug 25, 2016 8:11 PM Around MKE

The Shepherd Express is sponsoring the 2016 Milwaukee Film Festival’s DocumentaryFestival Favorites. The program track includes 18 feature-length true-factfilms, produced over the past two years in the U.S., Germany, China, .. more

Aug 15, 2016 5:19 PM I Hate Hollywood

Film broughtJonathan Jackson, the Artistic and Executive Director of the Milwaukee FilmFestival, to Milwaukee in 1998. As a student of film production at UWM, Jacksonwas at the helm of the university’s Union Cinema from 2000 to 2003 where he.. more

Aug 11, 2016 11:08 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee Film has revealed the second set of officialselections for the 2016 Milwaukee Film Festival. Most notable for manyWisconsinites will be the addition of the HBO documentary Beware the Slenderman .The documentary tells the shock.. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:38 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Film Festival has announced itsfirst eight official film selections, in honor of the festival’s 8th year. Metropolis featuring live musical accompaniment from Alloy Orchestra, Clement Cogitore’s Neither Heaven Nor Earth , and a.. more

Jun 28, 2016 3:23 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee Film is now accepting entries for the 8th annualMilwaukee Film Festival, Sept. 22 ­ Oct. 6, 2016. Works of all genres, forms,and lengths will be considered. The deadline for all entries is Wednesday, June8. This marks the fif.. more

Feb 23, 2016 3:33 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee Film announced today that the 8th Annual MilwaukeeFilm Festival will take place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 6. The 15-day festivalincludes feature films, shorts programs, education screenings, post-filmconversations, an.. more

Feb 2, 2016 3:47 PM Around MKE

For at least tworeasons, the Press Pass is a heavy psychological weight. First, because thissanctified lanyard gives me carte blanche to attend any and even all the filmsof the Milwaukee Film Festival if I’m so inclined (and were itspat.. more

Sep 29, 2015 2:55 AM Around MKE

