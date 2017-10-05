Milwaukee Film Festival
Milwaukee Natives Show Life Through a 'Black Lens' at Milwaukee Film Festival
The Forever Tree, directed by Milwaukee natives Stephen Hintz and Chrishaunda Perez, was selected for this year’s “Black Lens: Lost and Found” track at the Milwaukee Film Festival. more
Oct 5, 2017 12:31 PM Nyesha Stone Film
Recommendations From the 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival
A mid-fest report on the best that this year's Milwaukee Film Festival has to offer. more
Oct 4, 2017 1:20 PM Tyler Friedman Film
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2017
The Milwaukee Film Festival kicks things off in style, while Stephen King and his son, Owen King, come to town to talk about the former’s latest eerie novel. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
A Passion for Programming: Interview with Milwaukee Film's Anna Sampers
With openingnight of the much anticipated 2017 Milwaukee Film Festival just days away, AnnaSampers of Milwaukee Film took time to talk about her passion for programmingand the screenings she is most excited about.Thursday is opening night. Wh.. more
Sep 25, 2017 7:26 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Here Are The Music Videos the Milwaukee Film Festival Will Screen for its 2017 Milwaukee Music Video Show
These are boom times for music videos in Milwaukee. The city is producing more music videos than ever before, and more visionary music videos than ever before. If you want to watch them, though, your options are pretty much limited to YouTube or V.. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:17 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Is Music Criticism "Ageist"?
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about biases in music criticism. "Amazed by how ageism continues to go unchecked in most music writin.. more
Oct 13, 2016 7:07 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Interview with Michael Collins, Director of “Almost Sunrise
The statistic issobering: roughly twenty veterans commit suicide each day. Clearly veterans arefighting a battle that demands more than political lip service, bumper stickersupport and pharmaceutical cocktails.“Almost Sunrise,”the ce.. more
Sep 30, 2016 7:07 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Dispatch from the Milwaukee Film Festival: Recommendations Familiar and Unfamiliar
In matters of entertainmentwe tend to prefer familiar favorites. And not without reason. To squanderprecious leisure time on a dud is a fate worse than work – at least then wecould have enjoyed the satisfaction of productivity.One of t.. more
Sep 28, 2016 8:24 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 22-28
Summerfest hosts a dog-friendly festival and a free indie-rock show, while the Milwaukee Film Festival kicks off another big year. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
What’s New at Milwaukee Film Festival?
Along with its lineup of feature films from around the U.S. and the world, this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival will include a handful of classic films (ranging from Metropolis to Blue Velvet) as well as a trio of new programming tracks. It’... more
Sep 20, 2016 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Film
The Long Rebirth of a Neighborhood Movie Palace
As Bay View’s Avalon Theater prepares to host several prime attractions in this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival, the movie palace stands as the incredibly rare example of a local theater reopened and thriving. more
Sep 20, 2016 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge Film
Milwaukee Film Festival Box Office to Open Thursday
As the highly-anticipated 8th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival draws closer, its Festival Box Office location and opening date has been announced. Beginning on September 8, the general public may purchase tickets to individual films online, in perso.. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:32 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee Film Announces Cream City Cinema Program Lineup
Milwaukee Filmrecently announced the lineup for its 8th annual Cream City Cinema Program. Theprogram highlights Milwaukee-based filmmakers and awards three cash prizestotaling $12,500, including a $5,000 Cream City Cinema Jury Award grand pr.. more
Aug 25, 2016 8:11 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Beware the Slenderman (and More)
The Shepherd Express is sponsoring the 2016 Milwaukee Film Festival’s DocumentaryFestival Favorites. The program track includes 18 feature-length true-factfilms, produced over the past two years in the U.S., Germany, China, .. more
Aug 15, 2016 5:19 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Looking Ahead To The 8th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival: A Conversation with Jonathan Jackson
Film broughtJonathan Jackson, the Artistic and Executive Director of the Milwaukee FilmFestival, to Milwaukee in 1998. As a student of film production at UWM, Jacksonwas at the helm of the university’s Union Cinema from 2000 to 2003 where he.. more
Aug 11, 2016 11:08 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Milwaukee Film Festival Releases Second List of Official Selections
Milwaukee Film has revealed the second set of officialselections for the 2016 Milwaukee Film Festival. Most notable for manyWisconsinites will be the addition of the HBO documentary Beware the Slenderman .The documentary tells the shock.. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:38 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee Film Festival Announces First Official Selections
The Milwaukee Film Festival has announced itsfirst eight official film selections, in honor of the festival’s 8th year. Metropolis featuring live musical accompaniment from Alloy Orchestra, Clement Cogitore’s Neither Heaven Nor Earth , and a.. more
Jun 28, 2016 3:23 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
2016 Milwaukee Film Festival Call for Entries Now Open
Milwaukee Film is now accepting entries for the 8th annualMilwaukee Film Festival, Sept. 22 Oct. 6, 2016. Works of all genres, forms,and lengths will be considered. The deadline for all entries is Wednesday, June8. This marks the fif.. more
Feb 23, 2016 3:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee Film Announces 2016 Festival Dates
Milwaukee Film announced today that the 8th Annual MilwaukeeFilm Festival will take place from Sept. 22 to Oct. 6. The 15-day festivalincludes feature films, shorts programs, education screenings, post-filmconversations, an.. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Scenes From The 1st Weekend of the 7th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival
For at least tworeasons, the Press Pass is a heavy psychological weight. First, because thissanctified lanyard gives me carte blanche to attend any and even all the filmsof the Milwaukee Film Festival if I’m so inclined (and were itspat.. more
Sep 29, 2015 2:55 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE