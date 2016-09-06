Milwaukee Film
Milwaukee Film Festival Box Office to Open Thursday
As the highly-anticipated 8th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival draws closer, its Festival Box Office location and opening date has been announced. Beginning on September 8, the general public may purchase tickets to individual films online, in perso.. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:32 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Looking Ahead To The 8th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival: A Conversation with Jonathan Jackson
Film broughtJonathan Jackson, the Artistic and Executive Director of the Milwaukee FilmFestival, to Milwaukee in 1998. As a student of film production at UWM, Jacksonwas at the helm of the university’s Union Cinema from 2000 to 2003 where he.. more
Aug 11, 2016 11:08 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Milwaukee Film Festival Announces First Official Selections
The Milwaukee Film Festival has announced itsfirst eight official film selections, in honor of the festival’s 8th year. Metropolis featuring live musical accompaniment from Alloy Orchestra, Clement Cogitore’s Neither Heaven Nor Earth , and a.. more
Jun 28, 2016 3:23 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee Film Announces Festival Dates
The Milwaukee Film Festival will return for another year this fall with a 15-day schedule,running Sept. 24 through Oct. 8. With screenings at multiple venues around theMilwaukee, MFF will focus on non-Hollywood feature films from the U.S. andar.. more
Jan 22, 2015 3:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
10 Favorite Films of 2014
Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more
Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
MKE Film Fest 2014
The success of the Milwaukee Film Festival has long roots and has grown remarkably in recent years. But 2014 was the year of reaching critical mass. The festival seemed to be everywhere, and not only because it had expanded to seven venues. Word o.. more
Oct 16, 2014 1:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Boris and Doris on the Town
It’s a Wrap: Two Milwaukee icons, filmmaker John Ridley and musician/producer Jerry Harrison, were in town to showcase their latest works during the ever-expanding Milwaukee Film Festival. Ridley’s darkly rollicking Jimi: All Is by My Side ... more
Oct 14, 2014 12:43 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee's Film Scene and Bay View's Rusty ArtStop
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we examine the state of film making in Milwaukee. The city produces plenty of short films (usually of the experimental variety), but what's hol.. more
Oct 9, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Magical Movement: The Milwaukee Ballet’s breathtaking Mirror Mirror, a world premiere by Michael Pink, was received with a well-deserved standing ovation on opening night. At a pre-show dinner at Gallerie M in the InterContinental Hotel, pa... more
May 28, 2014 5:39 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Four Thumbs Up: Seeing 11 movies over the 15-day Milwaukee Film Festival, and still wanting more, was a testament to this year’s film selection and diverse programming. B&D highlights included a midnight viewing of wildly funny and... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
WMSE Backyard BBQ
Though it’s only been part of WMSE’s busy calendar for four years, the WMSE Backyard BBQ has quickly... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Day Celebrates Milwaukee's Milwaukeeness
As holiday origin stories go, Milwaukee Day's beginning is hardly the pilgrims feasting with the American Indians... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Present Music Gives Thanks
A whiff of incense clung to the air from the Sunday mass held earlier that day. Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist (Nov. 21) was conceived as a spiritual event in the broadest, most inclu... more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Classical Music
Freakshow
Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Extra Protections Created for the Milwaukee River Corridor
It took years of negotiations among diverse stakeholders, but in May the Milwaukee Common Council passed new protections for the Milwaukee River corridor, from North Avenue to the city limits at West Silver Spring Drive.Although state law p... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Mother and Child
Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Katie Todd w/ Kristin Cotts
Steady gigging has helped earn Chicago singer-songwriter Katie Todd a loyal regional following—though her fortuitous placement as one of iTunes’ artists of the week certainly didn’t hurt, either. With the site’s endorsement, Todd c more
May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Monie Love
H.I.P.H.O.P. Scholars and the UWM Women’s Resource Center welcome pioneering female rapper Monie Love to the UWM Union tonight for a free performance at 6 p.m. The London-born rapper came to attention in the late ’80s through her more
May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony
Since their rapid-fire, tongue-twisting verses and ultra-smooth choruses made them crossover rap stars in the mid-’90s, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony have had a notoriously rocky career, falling out of commercial favor for long periods more
Mar 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee