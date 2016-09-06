RSS

Milwaukee Film

As the highly-anticipated 8th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival draws closer, its Festival Box Office location and opening date has been announced. Beginning on September 8, the general public may purchase tickets to individual films online, in perso.. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:32 PM Around MKE

Film broughtJonathan Jackson, the Artistic and Executive Director of the Milwaukee FilmFestival, to Milwaukee in 1998. As a student of film production at UWM, Jacksonwas at the helm of the university’s Union Cinema from 2000 to 2003 where he.. more

Aug 11, 2016 11:08 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Film Festival has announced itsfirst eight official film selections, in honor of the festival’s 8th year. Metropolis featuring live musical accompaniment from Alloy Orchestra, Clement Cogitore’s Neither Heaven Nor Earth , and a.. more

Jun 28, 2016 3:23 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Film Festival will return for another year this fall with a 15-day schedule,running Sept. 24 through Oct. 8. With screenings at multiple venues around theMilwaukee, MFF will focus on non-Hollywood feature films from the U.S. andar.. more

Jan 22, 2015 3:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Ican’t say what’s best: I can only tell you my favorites. Several of thesetitles came and went quickly in Milwaukee theaters; most were not blockbusters,and while I don’t begrudge a movie for being a box office hit (most of my alltime fa.. more

Dec 30, 2014 3:01 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

The success of the Milwaukee Film Festival has long roots and has grown remarkably in recent years. But 2014 was the year of reaching critical mass. The festival seemed to be everywhere, and not only because it had expanded to seven venues. Word o.. more

Oct 16, 2014 1:02 PM I Hate Hollywood

It’s a Wrap: Two Milwaukee icons, filmmaker John Ridley and musician/producer Jerry Harrison, were in town to showcase their latest works during the ever-expanding Milwaukee Film Festival. Ridley’s darkly rollicking Jimi: All Is by My Side ... more

Oct 14, 2014 12:43 AM Around MKE

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we examine the state of film making in Milwaukee. The city produces plenty of short films (usually of the experimental variety), but what's hol.. more

Oct 9, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

Magical Movement: The Milwaukee Ballet’s breathtaking Mirror Mirror, a world premiere by Michael Pink, was received with a well-deserved standing ovation on opening night. At a pre-show dinner at Gallerie M in the InterContinental Hotel, pa... more

May 28, 2014 5:39 PM Around MKE

Four Thumbs Up: Seeing 11 movies over the 15-day Milwaukee Film Festival, and still wanting more, was a testament to this year’s film selection and diverse programming. B&D highlights included a midnight viewing of wildly funny and... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Around MKE

Though it’s only been part of WMSE’s busy calendar for four years, the WMSE Backyard BBQ has quickly... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

As holiday origin stories go, Milwaukee Day's beginning is hardly the pilgrims feasting with the American Indians... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more

Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A whiff of incense clung to the air from the Sunday mass held earlier that day. Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist (Nov. 21) was conceived as a spiritual event in the broadest, most inclu... more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script more

Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It took years of negotiations among diverse stakeholders, but in May the Milwaukee Common Council passed new protections for the Milwaukee River corridor, from North Avenue to the city limits at West Silver Spring Drive.Although state law p... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

Whether in Crash or Babel, the crisscrossing intersection of individuals across boundaries of class, race and geography has become a common plotline in contemporary film. It’s also a theme in its own right, posing unanswered questions of sy... more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Steady gigging has helped earn Chicago singer-songwriter Katie Todd a loyal regional following—though her fortuitous placement as one of iTunes’ artists of the week certainly didn’t hurt, either. With the site’s endorsement, Todd c more

May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

H.I.P.H.O.P. Scholars and the UWM Women’s Resource Center welcome pioneering female rapper Monie Love to the UWM Union tonight for a free performance at 6 p.m. The London-born rapper came to attention in the late ’80s through her more

May 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Since their rapid-fire, tongue-twisting verses and ultra-smooth choruses made them crossover rap stars in the mid-’90s, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony have had a notoriously rocky career, falling out of commercial favor for long periods more

Mar 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

