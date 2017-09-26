Milwaukee food trucks
New in Milwaukee: Fried Chicken, Sushi and Mac 'n' Cheese
Milwaukee restaurants were busy this month. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Milwaukee Burger Week Guide 2017
The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out 1 Comments
Good Food, Good Beer Friday in the Third Ward
This weekend’s Street Eats food and beer truck event in Milwaukee’s Third Ward will have an Irish theme. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:50 PM Morton Shlabotnik Short Order
Giving Chicken a Whole New Cluck
Milwaukee’s food truck scene has steadily gained popularity over the last few years. Mobile restaurants continue to pop up each summer and the variety is becoming quite impressive. One of the newest is Marco Pollo Global Cluck Truck, which ... more
Aug 27, 2014 1:42 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview 1 Comments
Cheese on Wheels
Specializing in the art of grilled cheese sandwich making, Gouda Girls Cheese Truck co-owners Katherine and Tina Tonn continue to work toward establishing the mobile vendor as Milwaukee’s foremost authority in all things grilled cheese. Sin... more
Sep 18, 2013 1:22 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview
On the Streets
“Location, location, location” may have originally been used to describe the ruthless, unforgiving world of real estate, but the universally accepted mantra is often applied to the hypercompetitive restaurant business, where more
May 21, 2013 6:56 PM Emily Patti A&E Feature