Milwaukee food trucks

Milwaukee restaurants were busy this month. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Dining Out

loadedslate.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express 2017 Burger Guide lets you know where to find 20 of Milwaukee’s greatest hamburgers. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:49 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

streeteatsjuly2017.jpg.jpe

This weekend’s Street Eats food and beer truck event in Milwaukee’s Third Ward will have an Irish theme. more

Jul 25, 2017 1:50 PM Short Order

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s food truck scene has steadily gained popularity over the last few years. Mobile restaurants continue to pop up each summer and the variety is becoming quite impressive. One of the newest is Marco Pollo Global Cluck Truck, which ... more

Aug 27, 2014 1:42 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

eat.jpg.jpe

Specializing in the art of grilled cheese sandwich making, Gouda Girls Cheese Truck co-owners Katherine and Tina Tonn continue to work toward establishing the mobile vendor as Milwaukee’s foremost authority in all things grilled cheese. Sin... more

Sep 18, 2013 1:22 AM Dining Preview

a&e.jpg.jpe

“Location, location, location” may have originally been used to describe the ruthless, unforgiving world of real estate, but the universally accepted mantra is often applied to the hypercompetitive restaurant business, where more

May 21, 2013 6:56 PM A&E Feature

