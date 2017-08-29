RSS

Milwaukee Fringe Festival

fringefest.jpg.jpe

A wide variety of genres and talents were brought together by Milwaukee’s second annual Fringe Festival, creating a magical weekend full of artistic wonders. more

Aug 29, 2017 12:15 AM Theater

aegateway_fringfest_byjeangabrielfernandez.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s own Fringe Festival is back for its second edition, Aug. 26-27 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The two-day multi-disciplinary performance and visual art festival will swing the spotlight onto local artists of all k... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:28 PM A&E Feature

fringefestkickoff.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Fringe Festival will kick off its second year with a special edition of thepopular live music series Hear Here Presents at Riverwest’s CompanyBrewing on Friday, Aug.25.Paper Holland,who recently released the video for “Jazz, x.. more

Aug 17, 2017 9:34 PM Around MKE

Plucky Milwaukee indie-rockers Paper Holland are hard at work on their next album—details coming soon on that one—but in the meantime they’ve shared a video for a standout track from their breezy 2016 EP FastFood. The band’s “Jazz" video stars.. more

Aug 16, 2017 4:00 PM On Music

fringe.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Fringe Festival opened with depth and dizzying variety in its first two hours yesterday. The Festival atmosphere harnesses the chaotic unpredictability that forms the magic at the heart of the arts. Audiences can navigate their way t.. more

Aug 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

14051747_885350971571556_5674013671003531833_n.jpg.jpe

As the summer winds down, outdoor theater begins to gradually migrate off various stages and spaces. It’s been a fun year for outdoor Shakespeare in various corners of the state. This coming weekend Milwaukee Fringe Festival presents one of .. more

Aug 27, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

13319879_1035763586513949_1664244865291381917_n.jpg.jpe

Sometimes the most interesting thing that can be done onstage is a simple portrait. To this end, Radermacher Dance Company is inviting audiences to spend some time with Nan this month at the Milwaukee Fringe Festival. Nan is a portrait of a .. more

Aug 24, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner watches a lot of porn. Exciting events include a book signing at Boswell with Michael Takach, author of LGBT Milwaukee, Aug. 25; Cleavage III at the Wherehouse benefiting the Alma Center... more

Aug 23, 2016 2:38 PM Dear Ruthie

twim_midnitereruns_garysabin.jpg.jpe

The Fringe Festival brings two days of music and arts to Downtown, while Mexican Fiesta brings the party to the Summerfest grounds. more

Aug 23, 2016 2:07 PM This Week in Milwaukee

darfsteller.jpg.jpe

Walter M. Miller Jr. served in the Army Air Corps, flying many bombing missions over Italy. After the war he married, settled-down and started a quiet career as a science-fiction author. His most memorable work was the short novel A Cantic.. more

Aug 21, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

peter j. woods.jpg.jpe

Over the last decade or so, Peter J. Woods has been doing some really interesting stuff onstage. Some of the most interesting abstract theater in town has come from the man behind work for now defunct theatre companies Pink Banana and Insurg.. more

Aug 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

fringefest.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s inaugural Fringe Festival at Pere Marquette Park and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will bring together more than 70 groups representing rock and other music, dance, theater, spoken word and visual arts. The festival ... more

Aug 16, 2016 4:09 PM A&E Feature

uglybrothers.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jessi Paetzke

Although winter’s grip casts a long shadow over Ugly Brothers’ debut full-length, it can’t suppress the band’s sense of joy. more

Aug 9, 2016 3:54 PM Music Feature

offthecuff_joelle.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interview’s Milwaukee dance artist Joelle Worm, facilitator of The Field Milwaukee, a forum to provide performing artists with feedback. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:48 PM Off the Cuff

fringe.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeewill host its inaugural Fringe Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 this year. It'll feature a mix of free and ticketed events around the Marcus Center and downtown Milwaukee (the complete details are at mkefringe.com) and.. more

Jul 7, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

a+egateway_mkefollies.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee dancers since childhood, Katie Rhyme and Karen Raymond didn’t want to seek careers in other cities. After earning Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees from more

Nov 12, 2014 11:12 AM A&E Feature

blogimage13785.jpe

The highlight of tonight’s WWE Raw smackdown, the first to be broadcast live from Milwaukee in three years, is a tag-team match that pits John Cena and Randy Orton against The Miz and CM Punk. Other bouts will feature wrestlers Sheamus, Mar... more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13780.jpe

Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more

Feb 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13059.jpe

For the second year in a row, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts a Thanksgiving weekend charity singer-songwriter showcase featuring some of the city’s most distinct folk- and roots-music enthusiasts. This year’s lineup includes Lisa Gatewoo more

Nov 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13041.jpe

Much like the blues, country music often takes on a curiously monolithic character in many people’s minds. It’s so ingrained in our national psyche, its rhythms and melodies so familiar, that the genre’s subtleties and sometimes strange more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES