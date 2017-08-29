Milwaukee Fringe Festival
Second Annual Fringe Festival Would Have Made Even Paris Proud
A wide variety of genres and talents were brought together by Milwaukee’s second annual Fringe Festival, creating a magical weekend full of artistic wonders. more
Aug 29, 2017 12:15 AM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Theater
Milwaukee Fringe Festival Returns for a Genre-Bending Arts Event
Milwaukee’s own Fringe Festival is back for its second edition, Aug. 26-27 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The two-day multi-disciplinary performance and visual art festival will swing the spotlight onto local artists of all k... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:28 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez A&E Feature
This Year’s Milwaukee Fringe Festival Will Kick Off with Special Hear Here Presents at Company Brewing
Milwaukee Fringe Festival will kick off its second year with a special edition of thepopular live music series Hear Here Presents at Riverwest’s CompanyBrewing on Friday, Aug.25.Paper Holland,who recently released the video for “Jazz, x.. more
Aug 17, 2017 9:34 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Tim Higgins Gives Paper Holland an Unwelcome Makeover in Their "Jazz" Video
Plucky Milwaukee indie-rockers Paper Holland are hard at work on their next album—details coming soon on that one—but in the meantime they’ve shared a video for a standout track from their breezy 2016 EP FastFood. The band’s “Jazz" video stars.. more
Aug 16, 2017 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Opening of the Fringe Fest: One Perspective
The Milwaukee Fringe Festival opened with depth and dizzying variety in its first two hours yesterday. The Festival atmosphere harnesses the chaotic unpredictability that forms the magic at the heart of the arts. Audiences can navigate their way t.. more
Aug 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Summit Players at the Fringe
As the summer winds down, outdoor theater begins to gradually migrate off various stages and spaces. It’s been a fun year for outdoor Shakespeare in various corners of the state. This coming weekend Milwaukee Fringe Festival presents one of .. more
Aug 27, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Meet Nan at the Fringe
Sometimes the most interesting thing that can be done onstage is a simple portrait. To this end, Radermacher Dance Company is inviting audiences to spend some time with Nan this month at the Milwaukee Fringe Festival. Nan is a portrait of a .. more
Aug 24, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Porn, Oh!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner watches a lot of porn. Exciting events include a book signing at Boswell with Michael Takach, author of LGBT Milwaukee, Aug. 25; Cleavage III at the Wherehouse benefiting the Alma Center... more
Aug 23, 2016 2:38 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 25-31
The Fringe Festival brings two days of music and arts to Downtown, while Mexican Fiesta brings the party to the Summerfest grounds. more
Aug 23, 2016 2:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sci-Fi Drama with Milwaukee Fringe Festival This Month
Walter M. Miller Jr. served in the Army Air Corps, flying many bombing missions over Italy. After the war he married, settled-down and started a quiet career as a science-fiction author. His most memorable work was the short novel A Cantic.. more
Aug 21, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Peter J. Woods at Milwaukee Fringe Next Week
Over the last decade or so, Peter J. Woods has been doing some really interesting stuff onstage. Some of the most interesting abstract theater in town has come from the man behind work for now defunct theatre companies Pink Banana and Insurg.. more
Aug 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Welcomes the Fringe
Milwaukee’s inaugural Fringe Festival at Pere Marquette Park and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will bring together more than 70 groups representing rock and other music, dance, theater, spoken word and visual arts. The festival ... more
Aug 16, 2016 4:09 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
