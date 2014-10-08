Milwaukee Gallery Night And Day
‘Brushstrokes For Homeless Folks’ Makes a Mark to Erase Homelessness.
Here are some harrowing facts courtesy of local shelter, the Guest House of Milwaukee. Every night around 1,500 people are homeless in Milwaukee. To facilitate all of Milwaukee’s homeless men—many of whom are veterans, are struggling with a... more
Oct 8, 2014 12:41 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
"Gallery Night and Day" Presents Art Across Milwaukee
When it comes to great renditions of Cole Porter’s tune “Night and Day,” it is unclear whether top honors go to Fred Astaire’s 1932 recording or Joe Pass’ unaccompanied jazz guitar rendering. When it comes to great visual art open-house ... more
Jan 15, 2014 12:51 AM None - Do Not Delete Visual Arts
Notes On An October Gallery Night
The warm, autumn weather inspired a crowded gallery night and a quieter Saturday this past October weekend. Friday night the action began early at 5:00 p.m. when the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design\'s Alumni and Student Art Sale o.. more
Oct 24, 2011 6:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Art of Making Art @ Dean Jensen Gallery
Artist Joan Backes stands under a 12 feet high tree in Dean Jensen Gallery. The nature inspired installation fills the entire back gallery room, the branches bare and waiting for leaves to fill the tiny holes in the upper tree, where Backes w.. more
Apr 17, 2011 10:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Baylor & Peltz @ Gallery Night and Day
Cissy Peltz, long time owner of Peltz Gallery, opens her doors on January's Gallery Night and Day to the exhibition “Visions, Voices, Viewpoints and Victories of African American Artists.” The exhibit's guest curator, Milwaukee's own Della Well.. more
Feb 1, 2011 3:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
