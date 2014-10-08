RSS

Milwaukee Gallery Night And Day

artpreview_timothycobb.jpg.jpe

Here are some harrowing facts courtesy of local shelter, the Guest House of Milwaukee. Every night around 1,500 people are homeless in Milwaukee. To facilitate all of Milwaukee’s homeless men—many of whom are veterans, are struggling with a... more

Oct 8, 2014 12:41 AM Visual Arts

When it comes to great renditions of Cole Porter’s tune “Night and Day,” it is unclear whether top honors go to Fred Astaire’s 1932 recording or Joe Pass’ unaccompanied jazz guitar rendering. When it comes to great visual art open-house ... more

Jan 15, 2014 12:51 AM Visual Arts

The warm, autumn weather inspired a crowded gallery night and a quieter Saturday this past October weekend. Friday night the action began early at 5:00 p.m. when the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design\'s Alumni and Student Art Sale o.. more

Oct 24, 2011 6:44 PM Visual Arts

Artist Joan Backes stands under a 12 feet high tree in Dean Jensen Gallery. The nature inspired installation fills the entire back gallery room, the branches bare and waiting for leaves to fill the tiny holes in the upper tree, where Backes w.. more

Apr 17, 2011 10:12 PM Visual Arts

Cissy Peltz, long time owner of Peltz Gallery, opens her doors on January's Gallery Night and Day to the exhibition “Visions, Voices, Viewpoints and Victories of African American Artists.” The exhibit's guest curator, Milwaukee's own Della Well.. more

Feb 1, 2011 3:31 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7494.jpe

But then, Jones County­or at least a sizable majority of its residentsnever wanted The State of Jones: The Small Southern County that Seceded from the Confederacy ,Books more

Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage6783.jpe

Thursday, June 4 Jazz in the Park w/ Bonifas Quintet @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ThoughMilwaukee wasn’,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage6297.jpe

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have come a long way since their 1987 debut Strange Fire broke into the world of mainstream pop with its hit “Closer to Fine.” The Indigo Girls girls have remained one of the most-popular folk-rock duos over the la... more

Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES