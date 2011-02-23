RSS

Milwaukee Ghosts

blogimage6503.jpe

Feb 23, 2011 9:57 PM Daily Dose

blogimage11178.jpe

After three years of extensive research on Milwaukee’s history and folklore, Allison Jornlin founded Milwaukee Ghosts: Tours and Investigations. This, in turn, led to her “haunted history tours” in the Historic Third Ward. Jornlin, who b more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage2186.jpe

From North Avenue to the South Side, from Shorewood to Brookfield, the MilwaukeeGhosts ,Books more

May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Books 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES