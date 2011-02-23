RSS
Milwaukee Ghosts
Walker Breaks Campaign Promise In Budget Repair Bill
Feb 23, 2011 9:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Milwaukee’s Haunted History Tours
After three years of extensive research on Milwaukee’s history and folklore, Allison Jornlin founded Milwaukee Ghosts: Tours and Investigations. This, in turn, led to her “haunted history tours” in the Historic Third Ward. Jornlin, who b more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Ghosts (Schiffer Books)
From North Avenue to the South Side, from Shorewood to Brookfield, the MilwaukeeGhosts ,Books more
May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Tom Hammer Books 3 Comments
