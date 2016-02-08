RSS

Milwaukee Gospel

Photo credit: Kelsea McCulloch

The third annual Milwaukee Gospel Jubilee delivered even fierier performances than last year’s concert. more

Feb 8, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Some of Milwaukee’s top gospel talent will perform at Colectivo’s Sunday morning Gospel Brunch series. more

Sep 29, 2015 9:14 PM Local Music

Photo Credit: Erik Ljung

Milwaukee’s brightest gospel talent came out of the churches for a rousing concert at the Pabst Theater. more

Feb 23, 2015 12:25 PM Concert Reviews

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn - Shepherd Express

This week brings Hozier, Robyn Hitchcock, Kacey Musgraves and a pair of Arcade Fire members through the city. more

Feb 17, 2015 10:36 PM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

For whatever John Sieger took away spiritually growing up in the Catholic Church, he didn’t take away much musically. The Gregorian chants at his church’s Latin masses were austere and foreboding, little like more

Feb 18, 2014 8:29 PM Music Feature

