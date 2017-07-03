Milwaukee History
A Fatal Fourth: A ‘Milwaukee Mayhem’ Story
In honor of the Fourth of July, What Made Milwaukee FamousPresents a story from Matthew J. Prigge’s Milwaukee Mayhem about an 1880tragedy that stained that year’s Independence Day celebration.Mary Van Avery had been employed at the Hanl.. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:10 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
The 1922 National Balloon Race: When the Milwaukee Journal Turned the Cream City into a Bunch of Balloonatics
There was apopular fascination in the U.S. in the 1920s with aviation and competitiveflying was, for a time, a sport that rivaled baseball, boxing and horseracingfor prominence in the collective American consciousness. While most of this w.. more
Apr 17, 2017 8:46 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
The Great Pawnshop Heist of 1926: Part Two
Whenwe left our story last week, one of the daring pawn shop bandits had beenshot down by a police detective, while the other three had just made theirgetaway in a hijacked taxicab…Asthe driver Ulrich sped west on Wells Street, the gunman M.. more
Jun 20, 2016 2:55 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Cream City Chronicles: Stories of Milwaukee's Past
John Gurda’s 2007 book Cream City Chronicles is out in paperback. more
Mar 7, 2016 12:51 AM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee’s Story, One Neighborhood at a Time
John Gurda has earned accolades for bringing Milwaukee’s unique past to life. Gurda’s newest book, Milwaukee: City of Neighborhoods, is a lavishly illustrated, well-informed examination of the city through its components, the neighborhoods ... more
Jan 5, 2016 11:18 PM David Luhrssen News Features 1 Comments
Meg Jones examines ‘World War II Milwaukee’
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reporter Meg Jones will read from her first book, World War II Milwaukee, at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. more
Dec 22, 2015 6:26 PM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee Death Trip
Matthew Prigge will make a presentation on his latest book, Milwaukee Mayhem: Murder and Mystery in the Cream City’s First Century, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Milwaukee Central Library’s Centennial Hall. more
Oct 13, 2015 6:37 PM David Luhrssen Books
‘The Milwaukee Mafia’
Gavin Schmitt uncovers the history of the Milwaukee Mafia in his latest book and will discuss the topic at the Milwaukee Public Library. more
Jul 7, 2015 9:24 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Madam who Milwaukee Made Famous
Perhaps no fringe character of Milwaukee’s history is as well known or as misunderstood as Katherine B. “Kittie” Williams, the so-called “grand Madame” of the city’s old red light district. more
Jun 23, 2015 2:25 PM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature 1 Comments
Dick Bacon Abides!
Remembering Dick Bacon, Milwaukee’s prominent nudist. more
Jun 9, 2015 7:50 PM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature 3 Comments
What Made Milwaukee Famous
Hello.Welcome to What Made Milwaukee Famous , the new history blog here on the brand new expressmilwaukee.com. My name is Matthew J. Prigge and I’ll be your host. I have been a semi-regular contributor to the Shepherd since 2011 and have publish.. more
Feb 25, 2015 6:00 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous 3 Comments
The Last Man on Jones Island
“They say a seagull gets homesick away from the water and can’t live,” the graying old captain told the Milwaukee Journal. “I’d be the same way. Take me away from the water and I’d get homesick more
Apr 30, 2014 12:10 AM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature
Suicides at City Hall
On Tuesday, Feb. 19, 1929, 36-year-old Frances Schurmeir climbed to the top of the brass railing of the fifth floor of Milwaukee’s City Hall overlooking the building’s open-air atrium. Just four days prior, Schurmeir’s husband had taken a c... more
Jun 23, 2013 10:47 PM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature 1 Comments
To The Promised Land With First Stage
First Stage creates an interesting historical contrast in Jonathan Gillard Daly's To The Promised Land. The story of life in Milwaukee for an African-American girl named Ruth during the civil rights movement fluidly alternates with the stor... more
Jan 31, 2013 3:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brother Booker Ashe: “It's Amazing What the Lord Can Do” (Marquette University Press), by Willy Thorn
The legions whose lives were touched by the late Brother Booker T. Ashe and his House of Peace, the revolutionary social service community center at 17th and Walnut in Milwaukee, will have their memories enriched by Willy Thorn's well-organ... more
Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Books
