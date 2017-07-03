RSS

Milwaukee History

river.jpg.jpe

In honor of the Fourth of July, What Made Milwaukee FamousPresents a story from Matthew J. Prigge’s Milwaukee Mayhem about an 1880tragedy that stained that year’s Independence Day celebration.Mary Van Avery had been employed at the Hanl.. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:10 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

balloonpilots.jpg.jpe

There was apopular fascination in the U.S. in the 1920s with aviation and competitiveflying was, for a time, a sport that rivaled baseball, boxing and horseracingfor prominence in the collective American consciousness. While most of this w.. more

Apr 17, 2017 8:46 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

header.jpg.jpe

Whenwe left our story last week, one of the daring pawn shop bandits had beenshot down by a police detective, while the other three had just made theirgetaway in a hijacked taxicab…Asthe driver Ulrich sped west on Wells Street, the gunman M.. more

Jun 20, 2016 2:55 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

ccc.jpg.jpe

John Gurda’s 2007 book Cream City Chronicles is out in paperback. more

Mar 7, 2016 12:51 AM Books

newsgurda.jpg.jpe

John Gurda has earned accolades for bringing Milwaukee’s unique past to life. Gurda’s newest book, Milwaukee: City of Neighborhoods, is a lavishly illustrated, well-informed examination of the city through its components, the neighborhoods ... more

Jan 5, 2016 11:18 PM News Features 1 Comments

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reporter Meg Jones will read from her first book, World War II Milwaukee, at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. more

Dec 22, 2015 6:26 PM Books

bookpreview_milwaukeemayhem.jpg.jpe

Matthew Prigge will make a presentation on his latest book, Milwaukee Mayhem: Murder and Mystery in the Cream City’s First Century, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Milwaukee Central Library’s Centennial Hall. more

Oct 13, 2015 6:37 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Gavin Schmitt uncovers the history of the Milwaukee Mafia in his latest book and will discuss the topic at the Milwaukee Public Library. more

Jul 7, 2015 9:24 PM Books

a_egateway_misskittie.jpg.jpe

Perhaps no fringe character of Milwaukee’s history is as well known or as misunderstood as Katherine B. “Kittie” Williams, the so-called “grand Madame” of the city’s old red light district. more

Jun 23, 2015 2:25 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

a_egateway_dickbacon (2).jpg.jpe

Remembering Dick Bacon, Milwaukee’s prominent nudist. more

Jun 9, 2015 7:50 PM A&E Feature 3 Comments

whatmademkefamous.jpg.jpe

Hello.Welcome to What Made Milwaukee Famous , the new history blog here on the brand new expressmilwaukee.com. My name is Matthew J. Prigge and I’ll be your host. I have been a semi-regular contributor to the Shepherd since 2011 and have publish.. more

Feb 25, 2015 6:00 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 3 Comments

a_e.jpg.jpe

“They say a seagull gets homesick away from the water and can’t live,” the graying old captain told the Milwaukee Journal. “I’d be the same way. Take me away from the water and I’d get homesick more

Apr 30, 2014 12:10 AM A&E Feature

chall.jpg.jpe

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, 1929, 36-year-old Frances Schurmeir climbed to the top of the brass railing of the fifth floor of Milwaukee’s City Hall overlooking the building’s open-air atrium. Just four days prior, Schurmeir’s husband had taken a c... more

Jun 23, 2013 10:47 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

theater_rev_first stage.jpg.jpe

First Stage creates an interesting historical contrast in Jonathan Gillard Daly's To The Promised Land. The story of life in Milwaukee for an African-American girl named Ruth during the civil rights movement fluidly alternates with the stor... more

Jan 31, 2013 3:32 PM Theater

blogimage17763.jpe

The legions whose lives were touched by the late Brother Booker T. Ashe and his House of Peace, the revolutionary social service community center at 17th and Walnut in Milwaukee, will have their memories enriched by Willy Thorn's well-organ... more

Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage13586.jpe

This month the experimental Milwaukee electronica artist The Demix began curating MELT, a weekly Tuesday night music series at Mad Planet. Tonight’s sophomore installment of the series gives a sense of how eclectic each week promises to be. more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12883.jpe

Midriff-baring Middle Eastern dance isn't uncommon to Milwaukee, but a unique approach takes the stage at the Marcus Center's Vogel Hall (929 N. Water St.) this Thursday, Nov. 11, when Bellydance Superstars (BDSS) makes its Milwaukee debut.... more

Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage11291.jpe

The East Side’s Summer Soulstice Music Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary this year with a lineup topped by the Milwaukee rock and bluegrass group The .357 String Band and the ’90s grunge-rock band Sponge, former alt-rock staples more

Jun 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

