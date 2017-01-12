RSS

Milwaukee Holiday Lights

curve.jpg.jpe

Jan 12, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

hamilton.jpg.jpe

To read "Greaser Redux: The 1970s Revival of the 'Greaser' in Milwaukee" click here.One of the great joys of researching and writing localhistory stories is that sometimes an idea or an event will take you to acompletely different place than you.. more

Jan 3, 2017 4:37 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Urban Milwaukee's Jeramey Jannene to discuss the year's big development stories in Milwaukee. New projects a.. more

Dec 22, 2016 8:31 PM On Music

moviecomedians50s.jpg.jpe

Hollywoodcomedy took a turn in the 1950s—for the worse, as implied in Wes D. Gehring’sbook Movie Comedians of the 1950s . McCarthyism chilled the air, television wason the rise and the old studios reeled under the impact of .. more

Dec 20, 2016 3:43 PM I Hate Hollywood

vgad_pressurecast160.jpg.jpe

Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Dec 19, 2016 3:14 PM Video Games are Dumb

akaraarts2.jpg.jpe

Havingtattoos has made me more conscious of the forces of gratitude and regret. Tattoosembellish what we already sense is true: Life leaves its mark on us as much as wetry to leave our mark on life. Whether our flesh shows it or not, we g.. more

Dec 5, 2016 5:00 PM Around MKE

singsaturday.jpg.jpe

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment’s new animated film  SING is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 21. For those looking to screen this film early, AMC theatres around the country will be showing the film for free at 10 a.m. on Nov. 26 on .. more

Nov 23, 2016 10:06 PM Around MKE

rusty ps.jpg.jpe

Twenty years after their first sessions together, Milwaukee hip-hop standard bearers The Rusty Pelicans reunited their full original lineup for the full-length they never got to record the first time around, Apartment 7. It’s the work of a group r.. more

Nov 23, 2016 5:00 PM On Music

kenneth lonergan.jpg.jpe

Nov 17, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions and information with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we celebrate the station's latest membership drive in our typical fashion, by firing off a bunch of hot.. more

Oct 27, 2016 8:18 PM On Music

400fullsizerender1.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of the Shorewood Historical Society

If you happen tobe driving through Shorewood at 7 p.m. on Halloween, don’t be alarmed if thespecter of a train careens across the Capitol Drive Bridge. You’ve justwitnessed the maiden voyage of the Ghost Train, a new public art installatio.. more

Oct 26, 2016 3:22 PM Around MKE

denialmovie.jpg.jpe

Reality can sometimes bedifficult to discern through the fog of conflicting interpretations and thelabyrinth of paradox, but it exists. However, recent years have witnessed theproliferation of counterfactual narratives and a.. more

Oct 21, 2016 1:09 PM I Hate Hollywood 16 Comments

blithe-spirit-facebook.jpg.jpe

A writer decides to contract the services of a spirit medium in the interest of getting material for his next book. After the séance, the writer’s very assertive ex-wife begins to haunt him in ways that only an intimate relation can. It’s a .. more

Sep 29, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

surhoff.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Stadium’s scoreboard, 1995. (Photo courtesy flickr userclare_and_ben) Of every word thatmight come to mind when thinking of the old scoreboard at Milwaukee County Stadium,“dynamic” might not be among the first, oh, few thous.. more

Sep 26, 2016 4:05 PM Brew Crew Confidential 8 Comments

margaret-rozga-1.jpg.jpe

In a world of increasing uncertainty, it’s up to us all as individuals to maintain that dialogue and make sure peaceful change can happen. In the interest of this, there has been a massive global movement that comes together as 100 Thousand .. more

Sep 21, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

philana-square-web.jpg.jpe

It’s kind of easy to become blind to the steady march of history. As a heterosexual middle class white man, it can feel like the march towards social equality hasn’t ever had any major stumbles. Everything’s better now than it was 50 years.. more

Sep 4, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

harleymuseum.jpg.jpe

Harley-Davidson fans will get the chance to see the recentlyunveiled Milwaukee-Eight engine as it is delivered to the Harley DavidsonMuseum on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:15 p.m. Harley-Davidson Museum vice president Bill Davidson and Harley.. more

Aug 31, 2016 9:44 PM Around MKE

“LookingOut, Looking In” arrived at Brookfield's Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts as the latest exhibition in the Ploch Art Gallery to bring a burst of color to the suburbs and enliven the state’s recent rainy summer days. Leslie DeMu.. more

Jun 26, 2013 12:24 AM Visual Arts

In Tandem Theatre opens its doors for another free preview of upcoming shows midway through next month as it presents its 7th Annual Sneak Peek & Open House on Wednesday, July 10th from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm at In Tandem's Tenth Street Theatre on 62.. more

Jun 22, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

mac.jpg.jpe

Many people know Milwaukee Athletic Club as a country club for the wealthy. The free rooftop parties will rebrand their image as a nightlife hangout for the early 20s and young professional crowds. The Koss Lunar music series will be held there on.. more

Jun 21, 2013 3:05 PM Around MKE

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES