Milwaukee Holiday Lights
John Pinero as Vince Lombardi in Cedarburg this Month
Jan 12, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
"The Greasers Don't Want Us Here" Milwaukee Greasers and School Integration
To read "Greaser Redux: The 1970s Revival of the 'Greaser' in Milwaukee" click here.One of the great joys of researching and writing localhistory stories is that sometimes an idea or an event will take you to acompletely different place than you.. more
Jan 3, 2017 4:37 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee's Year in Development
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Urban Milwaukee's Jeramey Jannene to discuss the year's big development stories in Milwaukee. New projects a.. more
Dec 22, 2016 8:31 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
1950s Hollywood Comedians found Mirth in Anxious Times
Hollywoodcomedy took a turn in the 1950s—for the worse, as implied in Wes D. Gehring’sbook Movie Comedians of the 1950s . McCarthyism chilled the air, television wason the rise and the old studios reeled under the impact of .. more
Dec 20, 2016 3:43 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
PressureCast: What Are YOUR Favorite Games of 2016? (Episode One-Hundred-Sixty)
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Dec 19, 2016 3:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Loading Ink for Milwaukee’s Tattoo Battle Royale
Havingtattoos has made me more conscious of the forces of gratitude and regret. Tattoosembellish what we already sense is true: Life leaves its mark on us as much as wetry to leave our mark on life. Whether our flesh shows it or not, we g.. more
Dec 5, 2016 5:00 PM Nick Olig Around MKE
'Sing Saturday' Comes to Area AMC Theaters
Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment’s new animated film SING is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 21. For those looking to screen this film early, AMC theatres around the country will be showing the film for free at 10 a.m. on Nov. 26 on .. more
Nov 23, 2016 10:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Watch The Rusty Pelicans Get Back to the Basics in Their Grimy "One Moment" Video
Twenty years after their first sessions together, Milwaukee hip-hop standard bearers The Rusty Pelicans reunited their full original lineup for the full-length they never got to record the first time around, Apartment 7. It’s the work of a group r.. more
Nov 23, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Two by Kenneth Lonergan in two weeks
Nov 17, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week on The Disclaimer: Bob Uecker, Jim Belushi, Dave Begel and Other Hot Takes
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions and information with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we celebrate the station's latest membership drive in our typical fashion, by firing off a bunch of hot.. more
Oct 27, 2016 8:18 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Historic Locomotive Rides Again with Ghost Train
If you happen tobe driving through Shorewood at 7 p.m. on Halloween, don’t be alarmed if thespecter of a train careens across the Capitol Drive Bridge. You’ve justwitnessed the maiden voyage of the Ghost Train, a new public art installatio.. more
Oct 26, 2016 3:22 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
The Reality of ‘Denial’
Reality can sometimes bedifficult to discern through the fog of conflicting interpretations and thelabyrinth of paradox, but it exists. However, recent years have witnessed theproliferation of counterfactual narratives and a.. more
Oct 21, 2016 1:09 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood 16 Comments
Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit at Marquette
A writer decides to contract the services of a spirit medium in the interest of getting material for his next book. After the séance, the writer’s very assertive ex-wife begins to haunt him in ways that only an intimate relation can. It’s a .. more
Sep 29, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The County Stadium Scoreboard: Big, Ugly and Misunderstood
Milwaukee County Stadium’s scoreboard, 1995. (Photo courtesy flickr userclare_and_ben) Of every word thatmight come to mind when thinking of the old scoreboard at Milwaukee County Stadium,“dynamic” might not be among the first, oh, few thous.. more
Sep 26, 2016 4:05 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 8 Comments
100 Thousand Poets For Change This Weekend
In a world of increasing uncertainty, it’s up to us all as individuals to maintain that dialogue and make sure peaceful change can happen. In the interest of this, there has been a massive global movement that comes together as 100 Thousand .. more
Sep 21, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dystopian Staged Reading with Renaissance
It’s kind of easy to become blind to the steady march of history. As a heterosexual middle class white man, it can feel like the march towards social equality hasn’t ever had any major stumbles. Everything’s better now than it was 50 years.. more
Sep 4, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Harley Davidson Museum Celebrates Milwaukee Eight Engine
Harley-Davidson fans will get the chance to see the recentlyunveiled Milwaukee-Eight engine as it is delivered to the Harley DavidsonMuseum on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:15 p.m. Harley-Davidson Museum vice president Bill Davidson and Harley.. more
Aug 31, 2016 9:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Wilson Center Contrasts Abstraction & Realism
“LookingOut, Looking In” arrived at Brookfield's Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts as the latest exhibition in the Ploch Art Gallery to bring a burst of color to the suburbs and enliven the state’s recent rainy summer days. Leslie DeMu.. more
Jun 26, 2013 12:24 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
In Tandem Theatre's 7th Annual Sneak Peek & Open House
In Tandem Theatre opens its doors for another free preview of upcoming shows midway through next month as it presents its 7th Annual Sneak Peek & Open House on Wednesday, July 10th from 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm at In Tandem's Tenth Street Theatre on 62.. more
Jun 22, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Athletic Club To Hold Weekly Rooftop Parties This Summer
Many people know Milwaukee Athletic Club as a country club for the wealthy. The free rooftop parties will rebrand their image as a nightlife hangout for the early 20s and young professional crowds. The Koss Lunar music series will be held there on.. more
Jun 21, 2013 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE