Milwaukee Inner-City Congregatio

Plaintiffs who recently filed a federal suit against the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to stop a proposed $1 billion expansion of I-94 said state and federal decision-makers used misleading statements and faulty estimates to suppor... more

Apr 11, 2017 4:49 PM News Features 5 Comments

Paul Masterson discusses Hanukkah, it’s history and traidtions; Milwaukee Jewish communities that affirm LGBTs; as well as the 2006 decision by the Jewish Conservative movement’s Committee on Jewish Law and Standards that congregations may ... more

Dec 8, 2015 8:30 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has agreed to provide $13.5 million for buses originating in Milwaukee’s central city that lead to job and retail centers in the western suburbs more

May 28, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 4 Comments

Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more

May 22, 2013 3:53 PM News Features

