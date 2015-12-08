Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied For Hope
Shalom, It’s Hanukkah! Gay-del, Gay-del, Gay-del…
Paul Masterson discusses Hanukkah, it’s history and traidtions; Milwaukee Jewish communities that affirm LGBTs; as well as the 2006 decision by the Jewish Conservative movement’s Committee on Jewish Law and Standards that congregations may ... more
Dec 8, 2015 8:30 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 1 Comments
Lawsuit Prompts Funding of City Buses Out to Suburbs
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has agreed to provide $13.5 million for buses originating in Milwaukee’s central city that lead to job and retail centers in the western suburbs more
May 28, 2014 2:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Court Order May Force Wisconsin DOT To Improve Public Transit
Last week, a federal judge delivered what could be a huge victory for Milwaukee’s public transit users when he ruled that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation more
May 22, 2013 3:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features