Milwaukee Irish Arts
Little Gem with Milwaukee Irish Arts
Elaine Murphy’s Little Gem has the humor and pacing of a delightful, little Irish indie film. It’s not. It’s a stage narrative woven together from three alternating monologues. Each monologue is told from the perspective of a woman of a different .. more
May 7, 2017 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Women in the South/Women in Dublin
Apr 21, 2017 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theater at Irish Fest This Weekend
Dive-in through South Gate. Pas Milwaukee Pubs Gardan Stage and Paddy’s Cafe. Hang a right at High Cross and go on straight ahead. On your left is Literary Corner. On your right is a genealogy kiosk. Right there between the two of them is th.. more
Aug 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ireland Onstage This Month: Milwaukee Hosts the Irish International Theatre Festival
This month, Milwaukee plays host to the annual Acting Irish International Theatre Festival. The festival features nine plays in five days. Milwaukee Irish Arts opens the festival on May 24 with The Plough and the Stars: Sean O’Casey’s dra.. more
May 15, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Irish Arts Stages Two Next Month
Milwaukee Irish Arts presents a pair of contemporary Irish plays next month at the Next Act Theatre space. Two contemporary Irish works alternate evenings as Deirdre Kinahan’s family drama Moment is joined by Elaine Murphy’s intergeneratio.. more
Dec 21, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Contemporary Family Drama with Milwaukee Irish Arts
Matters between people are rarely as simple as anyone would like them to be. Even the simple matter of murder can get hopelessly complicated as is illustrated in the family drama Moment by Irish playwright Deirdre Kinahan. A mother and her two dau.. more
May 2, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Flicks Galore: The 2014 Milwaukee Film Festival opened with a bang at the Oriental Theatre, with a packed house viewing 1971. The gritty documentary featured courageous activists more
Sep 30, 2014 7:36 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
A Pre-Dublin Milwaukee Irish Arts Performance
I ran into actor Robert WC Kennedy at the Youngblood show this past week. He had kind of a thick beard. I asked him about it. He told me that it was for a role. He was in a show with Milwaukee Irish Arts that was going to be performed in Dubl.. more
May 2, 2012 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wiz Khalifa w/ Young Shotz
With a weed-mellowed flow reminiscent of a more alert, less introspective Kid Cudi, Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa has succeeded where most blog rappers have not: translating his early critical acclaim and underground buzz into genuine more
Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Anti-Business Governor
John Mitchell, President Richard Nixon’s attorney general who went to prison for his role in Watergate, gave one honest piece of political advice in his career. At the beginning of Nixon’s corrupt presidency, he said: “Watch what we do, more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Frogs: A Chorus of Colors
“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more
Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gogol Bordello
New York’s Gogol Bordello, one of the wildest world-fusion acts, fuses the accordions and fiddles of traditional Romani Gypsy music with the combustible energy of punk rock. Their 2005 album coined a fitting term for their hybrid: more
Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Yojimbo
Throughout the fall semester the UWM Union Theatre will be hosting free, public screenings of the films of legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa. Tonight it screens one of his very finest: 1961’s Yojimbo , the story of a samurai who... more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sorry Cleveland
Hey, Cleveland. How ya doing, little buddy? I heard the news. It’s all over the television and newspapers. Lebron is going to Miami. Tough break, I know. It just doesn’t seem to make any sense. I mean, why would he leave the 33rd largest ci... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy
Gilded Youth: Three Lives in France’s Belle Epoque (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by Kate Cambor
Gilded Youth ,Books more
Oct 5, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 2 Comments