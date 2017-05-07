RSS

little-gem-graphic.jpg.jpe

Elaine Murphy’s Little Gem has the humor and pacing of a delightful, little Irish indie film. It’s not. It’s a stage narrative woven together from three alternating monologues. Each monologue is told from the perspective of a woman of a different .. more

May 7, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

18057135_1448690281837100_5589051464956739091_n.jpg.jpe

Apr 21, 2017 2:00 PM Theater

irishfest theatre pavilion.jpg.jpe

Dive-in through South Gate. Pas Milwaukee Pubs Gardan Stage and Paddy’s Cafe. Hang a right at High Cross and go on straight ahead. On your left is Literary Corner. On your right is a genealogy kiosk. Right there between the two of them is th.. more

Aug 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

aiitf.jpg.jpe

This month, Milwaukee plays host to the annual Acting Irish International Theatre Festival. The festival features nine plays in five days. Milwaukee Irish Arts opens the festival on May 24 with The Plough and the Stars: Sean O’Casey’s dra.. more

May 15, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

12343313_10103049626810488_1955740067_o.jpg.jpe

Little Gem, Moments Milwaukee Irish Arts

Milwaukee Irish Arts presents a pair of contemporary Irish plays next month at the Next Act Theatre space. Two contemporary Irish works alternate evenings as Deirdre Kinahan’s family drama Moment is joined by Elaine Murphy’s intergeneratio.. more

Dec 21, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

curtains_moment.jpg.jpe

Matters between people are rarely as simple as anyone would like them to be. Even the simple matter of murder can get hopelessly complicated as is illustrated in the family drama Moment by Irish playwright Deirdre Kinahan. A mother and her two dau.. more

May 2, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Flicks Galore: The 2014 Milwaukee Film Festival opened with a bang at the Oriental Theatre, with a packed house viewing 1971. The gritty documentary featured courageous activists more

Sep 30, 2014 7:36 PM Around MKE

  I ran into actor Robert WC Kennedy at the Youngblood show this past week. He had kind of a thick beard. I asked him about it. He told me that it was for a role. He was in a show with Milwaukee Irish Arts that was going to be performed in Dubl.. more

May 2, 2012 1:08 PM Theater

