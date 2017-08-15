Milwaukee Irish Fest
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 17-23, 2017
Irish Fest, Punk Fest, Guitar Fest and Breadfest highlight a week with even more festivals than usual. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Frogwater at the Oconomowoc Art Center
Since 1997, the duo John and Susan Nicholson known as Frogwater has been offering their hometown of Milwaukee a solid repertoire of Celtic music generously mixed with bluegrass, blues and country styles alongside unique original material. This WAM.. more
Mar 11, 2015 10:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Ward Irish Music Archives Make History Accessible
Established in 1992 by Milwaukee Irish Fest founder Ed Ward, the Ward Irish Music Archives are home to 5,000 CDs, 6,000 LPs and 78s, numerous video recordings and 5,000 pieces of historic Irish and Irish American sheet music dating back to ... more
Aug 15, 2014 1:46 AM Selena Milewski Off the Cuff
The Warped Cast 2.0
Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has taken the idea of “shadow casting” movies—acting them out a la The Rocky Horror Picture Show —to new extremes, giving the midnight movie treatment to flicks like Clue and Jurass more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee