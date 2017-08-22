RSS

Milwaukee Jazz

lesserlakestrio.jpg.jpe

The group describes itself as three “sonic storytellers" on a “restless search." These storytellers weave a web of enlightenment with melody and rhythm. Harmony is spare, recalling Ornette Coleman’s decree to liberate oneself from the... more

Aug 22, 2017 3:33 PM Album Reviews

13061972_10154141420026103_8676890582319834827_n.jpg.jpe

It’s always nice to hear about a staged reading from a local playwright. When that staged reading happens to be staged by Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, that means a cast of big-name local actors. Such is the case with their staged reading of .. more

Apr 27, 2016 11:00 PM Theater

offthecuff_jackandjill.jpg.jpe

Jack Grassel and Jill Jensen discuss their new album and forthcoming concert at the Italian Community Center. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:00 PM Off the Cuff

davidhazeltine24_j.abbott.jpg.jpe

At 4 a.m. on Aug.19, David Hazeltine received a text saying that his friend and mentor Cedar Walton, a giant of jazz piano, had passed away at age 79. Walton’s name doesn't readily elicit a s,Music more

Sep 9, 2013 1:57 PM Music Feature

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we welcome guests Kevin Hayden and Neil Davis for a lively debate about the city's jazz scen.. more

May 16, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

<p> Milwaukee jazz fans compared clarinetist Chuck Hedges to Benny Goodman and Artie Shaw. Perhaps staying in Milwaukee was the reason he wasn't as widely knownalong with being born toward the end of the swing era. But the world's loss was our be.. more

Jan 16, 2012 8:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

Live jazz was easier to find in Milwaukee in the 1940s than now—and in easier in the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Perhaps some compensation for the dwindling number of jazz venues came from the solidification of jazz education more

Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage5127.jpe

Perhaps one of the biggest gauges of renewed interest in the Milwaukee music scene is the sheer number of people writing about it. Just five years ago there were only a handful of publications covering the local scene, and they weren't offering ne.. more

Apr 1, 2010 2:24 PM On Music

blogimage7829.jpe

Hugely profitable insurancecompanies are behind the efforts to derail health care reform, Shepherd ,News Features more

Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

"A Census Taker once tried to test me..." Hannibal Lecter gave us arguably "…I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti." ,The Naked Vine more

Jan 12, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

SOCIAL UPDATES