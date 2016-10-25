RSS

Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival

The Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival runs Oct. 30-Nov. 3 at Marcus North Shore Cinema. more

Oct 25, 2016 2:39 PM Film

Franek looks peeved as he lands in Warsaw and makes for the rural Polish village he left behind in the dying years of Communism. While not expecting a happy homecoming from his estranged brother Jozek, he isn’t prepared to be pulled into a ... more

Oct 14, 2014 12:16 AM Film Reviews

A documentary selection at this year’s MilwaukeeJewish Film Festival, The Outrageous Sophie Tucker is the story of theVaudeville star sometimes described, because of her obstreperous flair andbawdy frankness, as a precursor to the Lady Gagas of.. more

Oct 13, 2014 5:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

The young stranger walks into a bar, a cavernous stony hall where musicians perform in staccato flamenco rhythms, and orders a beer. The stranger, Avram, is searching for a lost legend, Josef, a master of a Levantine stringed instrument cal... more

Oct 8, 2013 11:14 PM Film Reviews

Greil Marcus’ weird old America still flourished when photographers from a New Deal agency, the Farm Security Administration, set forth to document everyday life in the 1930s and ‘40s. Edited by Rich Remsberg, Hard Luck Blues: Roots Music P... more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Books

