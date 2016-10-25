Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival
The Changing Face of Jewish Film
The Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival runs Oct. 30-Nov. 3 at Marcus North Shore Cinema. more
Oct 25, 2016 2:39 PM David Luhrssen Film
Aftermath
Franek looks peeved as he lands in Warsaw and makes for the rural Polish village he left behind in the dying years of Communism. While not expecting a happy homecoming from his estranged brother Jozek, he isn’t prepared to be pulled into a ... more
Oct 14, 2014 12:16 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Outrageous Sophie Tucker
A documentary selection at this year’s MilwaukeeJewish Film Festival, The Outrageous Sophie Tucker is the story of theVaudeville star sometimes described, because of her obstreperous flair andbawdy frankness, as a precursor to the Lady Gagas of.. more
Oct 13, 2014 5:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ballad of the Weeping Spring
The young stranger walks into a bar, a cavernous stony hall where musicians perform in staccato flamenco rhythms, and orders a beer. The stranger, Avram, is searching for a lost legend, Josef, a master of a Levantine stringed instrument cal... more
Oct 8, 2013 11:14 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Hard Luck Music
Greil Marcus’ weird old America still flourished when photographers from a New Deal agency, the Farm Security Administration, set forth to document everyday life in the 1930s and ‘40s. Edited by Rich Remsberg, Hard Luck Blues: Roots Music P... more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books