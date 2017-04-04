RSS

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

wiluminaries.jpg.jpe

In Wisconsin Literary Luminaries: From Laura Ingalls Wilder to Ayad Akhtar, Jim Higgins acknowledges that others mining the Badger State for a similarly compact book on notable writers could have produced something entirely different. Higgi... more

Apr 4, 2017 3:40 PM Books

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to an interesting editorial Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editor George Stanley wrote about the paper. He spelled out the latest round of de.. more

Mar 9, 2017 5:23 PM On Music

sewibookfest.jpg.jpe

The Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is a celebration that features more than 60 state and nationally recognized authors. In its seventh year, SEWI Bookfest will be held at UW-Waukesha, Nov 4-5. In addition to panels, book signings and... more

Nov 1, 2016 2:03 PM Books

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, Milwaukee's go-to source for Pokemon-related commentary with Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild, Ryan Schleicher and I, we've got more Pokemon hot takes to share. Since last week's episode, the county has released s.. more

Sep 1, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we return from a summer hiatus to tackle a pair of timely subjects. The Milwaukee County Parks department turned heads this week wh.. more

Aug 25, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

newspaper.jpg.jpe

There are many people who no longer believe the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is anywhere near being balanced and fair in its reporting and editorials. After listening to complaints about the paper for many years and suggestions for its improv... more

May 3, 2016 2:28 PM News 1 Comments

trapper.jpg.jpe

Folk-rocker Trapper Schoepp's latest single is a ripping track about a Swedish immigrant who, headed to the American West with his bride via covered wagon, dug a hole into South Dakota and literally lived underground for days to escape winter's bi.. more

Jan 20, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

cartoon.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Journal, March 4, 1941

The most recent newson the now nationally-known Milwaukee Lion indicates that there very well maybe a large wild cat loose in our city. Whether or not the animal is ever foundremains to be seen. However, this kind of thing – as odd as it may be.. more

Jul 27, 2015 4:45 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

book+ad.jpg.jpe

 “ Milwaukee in the late 1920swas a town of unblushing, brawny vice rammed through with scents of Europeancooking, cheap perfume, and workers’ sweat… the city’s gentry tried to misleadthemselves into thinking of Milwaukee as fragile and cultur.. more

Jul 6, 2015 4:10 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 2 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

With the primary election behind us, campaigns and politicians in Wisconsin are racing toward the general election in November. So if you thought the TV and print more

Aug 20, 2014 1:22 AM Expresso 9 Comments

Magic comes alive at Boswell Book Co. at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, when acclaimed fantasy writers Katherine Addison and Mary Robinette Kowal will appear in conversation with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Jim Higgins more

Jun 19, 2014 9:05 PM Books

slenderman-02-600.jpg.jpe

Horrific details of the alleged attempted murder of a classmate by two Waukesha middle school girls were bound to make the story an instant media sensation more

Jun 10, 2014 10:34 PM Taking Liberties 17 Comments

 Let’sstart by being controversial: the J.J. Abrams Star Trek “reboot” is amusing butlittle more than fodder for the summer blockbuster popcorn season. As for theoriginal series, which I devoured as a kid, seeing those episod.. more

Aug 11, 2013 2:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

Twisted, a new book by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist James E. Causey, is the sequel to his 2011 release The Twist. Both stories center around the young journalist Travon Brown and his struggle to make sense of an urban more

Apr 29, 2013 4:33 PM Books

-1.jpg.jpe

Frankly, no one who pays any attention at all to elections really needs a daily newspaper to tell him or her how to vote.But when major newspapers don’t have the courage to stand for anything in times... more

Oct 30, 2012 9:30 PM Taking Liberties

The venerable Peninsula Players have more to offer than quality theatre in a comfortable space. The theatre beautifully integrates the wooded landscape of Fish Creek, Wisconsin with a well-designed space. In operation since 1935, the summer thea.. more

Jun 18, 2011 2:19 AM Around MKE

What is “fact” and what is “opinion”? Well, sometimes it depends on your point of view. Reporters for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel or The New York Times will tell you they report “facts” while the editorial board writes “opinion ... more

May 11, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage13534.jpe

Acclaimed Manitowoc photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann recently taught cancer survivors to use digital photography as a means to reflect on the changes brought about by their medical journeys. As suggested by the title of their more

Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13072.jpe

The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13052.jpe

Recording under a multitude of aliases, but most notoriously as Plastikman, Richie Hawtin has been a pioneer of electronic music since the late ’80s, when he was a teenager border-hopping his way into the Detroit techno scene from Ontario. more

Nov 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

