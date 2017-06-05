RSS

Milwaukee Journal

“The dead house is about the last place people want to visit," the Milwaukee Journal wrote in 1891. “Living or dead." The line was from a hybrid investigatory/exploitation piece the paper ran on the sorrowful scenes at the little ci.. more

Jun 5, 2017 3:38 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

There are many people who no longer believe the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is anywhere near being balanced and fair in its reporting and editorials. After listening to complaints about the paper for many years and suggestions for its improv... more

May 3, 2016 2:28 PM News 1 Comments

William Randolph Hearst, one of the most powerful media figures inAmerican history, left his mark in Milwaukee. By 1918, William Randolph Hearsthad become one of the nation’s most powerful and controversial citizens. He wasbeing accused.. more

Mar 7, 2016 5:04 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Reliving everything that’s been lost makes Spotlight one of the saddest movies anyone who cares about journalism or their communities will ever see. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:53 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Milwaukee Journal, March 4, 1941

The most recent newson the now nationally-known Milwaukee Lion indicates that there very well maybe a large wild cat loose in our city. Whether or not the animal is ever foundremains to be seen. However, this kind of thing – as odd as it may be.. more

Jul 27, 2015 4:45 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Joel McNally compares deer hunting to a religion in Wisconsin. more

Nov 25, 2014 11:22 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

Perhaps surprising today, when I came to the Milwaukee Journal from the Chicago Tribune in 1968, there was no question I was moving up more

Aug 5, 2014 11:00 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Mrs. Griggs was a beloved figure in local journalism for decades before her retirement from the Milwaukee Journal in 1985. She more

Jun 22, 2014 10:05 PM Books

The Internet long ago replaced the need for generalized cookbooks. If you're looking for a simple sugar cookie recipe or ideas for a squash soup, there's no need to turn to a book when a simple Google search will bring up dozens of suggesti... more

Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

“I’ve worked in construction all over downtown Milwaukee and I’ve seen this building all my life, but I’ve never set foot inside. It’s beautiful!” exclaims a middle-aged workman, the only person other than me to visit t more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

Art Kumbalek here, busting through the Critics’ curtain to mention that I’ve enjoyed Lisa’s pizza pies since Jimmy Carter was president. I’ll bet you a buck two-eighty I’ve ordered more than 600 pizzas from this family-owned more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

The World Almanac was the one-stop source of facts and figures in an age before Google and remains a useful compendium of information even now. The World Almanac for Kids 2011 (World Almanac Books) is designed to compete with the Internet f... more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Books

