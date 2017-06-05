Milwaukee Journal
‘The Last Place:’ A Day at the City ‘Dead House,’ 1891
“The dead house is about the last place people want to visit," the Milwaukee Journal wrote in 1891. “Living or dead." The line was from a hybrid investigatory/exploitation piece the paper ran on the sorrowful scenes at the little ci.. more
Jun 5, 2017 3:38 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Charlie Sykes 2.0
Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Milwaukee Needs a Balanced and Fair Daily Newspaper
There are many people who no longer believe the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is anywhere near being balanced and fair in its reporting and editorials. After listening to complaints about the paper for many years and suggestions for its improv... more
May 3, 2016 2:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
William Randolph Hearst in Milwaukee: The Newspaper Tycoon’s Long-Lasting Impact on Local Media
William Randolph Hearst, one of the most powerful media figures inAmerican history, left his mark in Milwaukee. By 1918, William Randolph Hearsthad become one of the nation’s most powerful and controversial citizens. He wasbeing accused.. more
Mar 7, 2016 5:04 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
‘Spotlight’ on Lost Journalism
Reliving everything that’s been lost makes Spotlight one of the saddest movies anyone who cares about journalism or their communities will ever see. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:53 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
The Mysterious Milwaukee Lion Sightings of 1961
The most recent newson the now nationally-known Milwaukee Lion indicates that there very well maybe a large wild cat loose in our city. Whether or not the animal is ever foundremains to be seen. However, this kind of thing – as odd as it may be.. more
Jul 27, 2015 4:45 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
A Prayer for Deer Hunting
Joel McNally compares deer hunting to a religion in Wisconsin. more
Nov 25, 2014 11:22 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
The Death of a Local Newspaper
Perhaps surprising today, when I came to the Milwaukee Journal from the Chicago Tribune in 1968, there was no question I was moving up more
Aug 5, 2014 11:00 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Remembering Mrs. Griggs
Mrs. Griggs was a beloved figure in local journalism for decades before her retirement from the Milwaukee Journal in 1985. She more
Jun 22, 2014 10:05 PM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee Recipes Find Second Life Online
The Internet long ago replaced the need for generalized cookbooks. If you're looking for a simple sugar cookie recipe or ideas for a squash soup, there's no need to turn to a book when a simple Google search will bring up dozens of suggesti... more
Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Wild Space: Dancing Through Time
“I’ve worked in construction all over downtown Milwaukee and I’ve seen this building all my life, but I’ve never set foot inside. It’s beautiful!” exclaims a middle-aged workman, the only person other than me to visit t more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Lisa’s Pizzeria
Art Kumbalek here, busting through the Critics’ curtain to mention that I’ve enjoyed Lisa’s pizza pies since Jimmy Carter was president. I’ll bet you a buck two-eighty I’ve ordered more than 600 pizzas from this family-owned more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
A World for Kids
The World Almanac was the one-stop source of facts and figures in an age before Google and remains a useful compendium of information even now. The World Almanac for Kids 2011 (World Almanac Books) is designed to compete with the Internet f... more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books