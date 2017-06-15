RSS

Milwaukee Lakefront

Festival season is once again in full swing here inMilwaukee and the heart of the action will be, as it is each year, thelakefront’s Henry Maier Festival Park. But before those 60-some acres ofshoreline property became a permanent party .. more

Jun 15, 2017 2:40 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

It's not that I have anything against Summerfest—on thecontrary, I'll be going at least four days. But chances are you're already sickof reading Summerfest tips articles and already know which days you're going.Plus, it's a long holiday .. more

Jul 1, 2016 3:28 PM Brew City Booze

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama more

Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Larry Widen has already written two books on local cinemas before assembling the photographs and penning Milwaukee’s Movie Theaters for the Arcadia Images of America series. As the operator of two of the area’s surviving old-time bijous, th... more

Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Books

One by one, the three sails of the historic Denis Sullivan are released to begin a sunset cruise for Capt. Hugh Covert and his six-man crew. This Great Lakes schooner, which resides in port at Discovery World from May through October, is both hom... more

Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

