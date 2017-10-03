Milwaukee Lgbt Community Center
Let’s Have a Kiki
Ruthie answers a question from a reader dealing with diagnosed anxiety and a party-loving spouse. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:12 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
National Hispanic Heritage Month: Time to Celebrate our Latin LGBTQ Community
With Hispanics making up nearly 20% of urban Milwaukee’s population, they also represent a considerable part of our LGBTQ community. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:04 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Labor (Day) Pains
Ruthie answers a question from a reader dating a hoarder. Exciting upcoming events include: a Wisconsin Badger season opener party at Mary’s BeerCade, Sept. 1; the Big Gig BBQ at the Summerfest Grounds, Sept. 3; and the UW-Milwaukee LGBT Re... more
Aug 29, 2017 2:24 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Saving Our Democracy: June 8-14, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump adminis... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy 1 Comments
Bless Your (Cheatin’) Heart
Dear Ruthie gives some advice to a reader and then describes several public events of import to the Milwaukee-area LGBTQ community taking place May 24-30. more
May 23, 2017 2:37 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Mother’s Day a Drag?
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if his mom is hitting the gay bars too often. Exciting upcoming events include: the 2017 LGBT Business Diversity Summit at InterContinental Milwaukee, May 10; Art in the Park at Humboldt Par... more
May 9, 2017 1:52 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
One in the Hand is Worth Two in the Bush
Ruthie answers letters from a reader whose girlfriend’s twin is always on the scene and parents of an adult sons whose boyfriends aren’t up to their standards. Upcoming events include: LGBT+ trivia Thursday at Hotch, May 4; a Miltown Kings ... more
May 2, 2017 1:53 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Transgender Visibility and Renewed Transphobia
The past several years have been marked by a gradual progress towards universal understanding of transgender issues and an embrace of trans equality; this year, however, trans advances have been suffering some setbacks. more
Mar 21, 2017 3:27 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Gay Bashing, Cold Cases and Justice Delayed
Women and Latinos are already responding to the assaults on their rights. Complacency and reactive strategies are no longer an option. Our LGBT declaration of rights should be released now and nailed on the doors of the state capitol and of... more
Feb 21, 2017 3:05 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Adding Grace to Family
Dear Ruthie gives advice to the aunt of a young girl struggling with sexual orientation and coming out issues. She also offers a list of LGBT-themed events around Milwaukee taking place Nov. 24-27. more
Nov 22, 2016 1:54 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Making a Safe Place for Milwaukee’s LGBTQs
In the wake of news about the controversial bathroom bill, Milwaukee LGBT Community Center Executive Director Karen Gotzler recently discussed its problems, Wisconsin’s LGBT climate and what the public can do better. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:57 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Is Wisconsin’s Hate Crimes Law Working?
“The huge underreporting of hate crimes makes us keenly aware that many victims find no confidence in the legal system to provide them justice when they have been victimized,” said Reggie Jackson of America’s Black Holocaust Museum. more
Sep 6, 2016 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Summer’s Last Stand
Ruthie sings the praises of end-of-summer activities, including The Zoo A la Carte event, Aug. 18-21; Rainbow Community Potluck Committee Summer Picnic at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Aug. 20; and the Meltdown Black Pride Weekend’s Lip ... more
Aug 16, 2016 3:34 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Lots to See; Many to Do
Ruthie answers a question from a reader exasperated by the seaming lack of fellow gay men looking for commited monogamous relationships. Exicting upcoming events include the LGBT Progress Awards at The Wherehouse, Aug. 11; King’s Night at t... more
Aug 9, 2016 2:15 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Have Fun While Learning
Ruthie answers a question from a reader who found his best friend’s fiancée on Grindr. Exciting events include: a Hip Hop Glowga Rave at Urban Om yoga studio, July 8; the first class in Milwaukee LGBT Community Center’s Healthy Relationship... more
Jul 5, 2016 2:48 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Life After the Big Gay Gig
Dear Ruthie provides relationship advice to a teen and describes several events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community during mid-June. more
Jun 14, 2016 3:45 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
LGBT Progress Awards Winner Bios
The winners of the Shepherd Express’ 2016 LGBT Progress Awards are: Karen Gotzler, Jeff Kelly, Joseph R. Pabst, Ruthie Keester, Saturday Softball Beer League, Bob Schmidt and Si Smits. more
Jun 7, 2016 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
We’re Here for You!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she should shave her downstairs per her boyfriend’s request. Exciting upcoming events include: the 50 & Better Drop-In Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, May 19; the Antiqu... more
May 17, 2016 4:02 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Milwaukee Has a Familiar Ring
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose ladylove is still wearing her ex’s pinky ring—six months into the new relationship. Exciting events include: the UW-Milwaukee Lavender Graduation at the UWM Student Union, May 12; Dixie’s Tupper... more
May 10, 2016 3:11 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
We Have a Baby Now!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friend has less time for him since getting hitched and having a baby. Exciting events include a Pink Hat Party at This Is It, April 27; It’s Only a Play at Off the Wall Theatre, April 28-May 8; ... more
Apr 26, 2016 3:35 PM Ruthie My LGBTQ POV