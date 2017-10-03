RSS

Milwaukee Lgbt Community Center

ruthie.widea.jpg

Ruthie answers a question from a reader dealing with diagnosed anxiety and a party-loving spouse. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:12 PM Dear Ruthie

hispanicheritagemonth.jpg

With Hispanics making up nearly 20% of urban Milwaukee’s population, they also represent a considerable part of our LGBTQ community. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:04 PM My LGBTQ POV

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader dating a hoarder. Exciting upcoming events include: a Wisconsin Badger season opener party at Mary’s BeerCade, Sept. 1; the Big Gig BBQ at the Summerfest Grounds, Sept. 3; and the UW-Milwaukee LGBT Re... more

Aug 29, 2017 2:24 PM Dear Ruthie

transforming-justice.jpg.jpe

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump adminis... more

Jun 6, 2017 2:04 PM Saving Our Democracy 1 Comments

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie gives some advice to a reader and then describes several public events of import to the Milwaukee-area LGBTQ community taking place May 24-30. more

May 23, 2017 2:37 PM Dear Ruthie

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if his mom is hitting the gay bars too often. Exciting upcoming events include: the 2017 LGBT Business Diversity Summit at InterContinental Milwaukee, May 10; Art in the Park at Humboldt Par... more

May 9, 2017 1:52 PM Dear Ruthie

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers letters from a reader whose girlfriend’s twin is always on the scene and parents of an adult sons whose boyfriends aren’t up to their standards. Upcoming events include: LGBT+ trivia Thursday at Hotch, May 4; a Miltown Kings ... more

May 2, 2017 1:53 PM Dear Ruthie

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

The past several years have been marked by a gradual progress towards universal understanding of transgender issues and an embrace of trans equality; this year, however, trans advances have been suffering some setbacks. more

Mar 21, 2017 3:27 PM My LGBTQ POV

lgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Women and Latinos are already responding to the assaults on their rights. Complacency and reactive strategies are no longer an option. Our LGBT declaration of rights should be released now and nailed on the doors of the state capitol and of... more

Feb 21, 2017 3:05 PM My LGBTQ POV

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie gives advice to the aunt of a young girl struggling with sexual orientation and coming out issues. She also offers a list of LGBT-themed events around Milwaukee taking place Nov. 24-27. more

Nov 22, 2016 1:54 PM Dear Ruthie

offthecuff_karengotzler_bypaulwilliams.jpg.jpe

In the wake of news about the controversial bathroom bill, Milwaukee LGBT Community Center Executive Director Karen Gotzler recently discussed its problems, Wisconsin’s LGBT climate and what the public can do better. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:57 PM Off the Cuff

gavel.jpg.jpe

“The huge underreporting of hate crimes makes us keenly aware that many victims find no confidence in the legal system to provide them justice when they have been victimized,” said Reggie Jackson of America’s Black Holocaust Museum. more

Sep 6, 2016 4:33 PM News Features 11 Comments

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie sings the praises of end-of-summer activities, including The Zoo A la Carte event, Aug. 18-21; Rainbow Community Potluck Committee Summer Picnic at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Aug. 20; and the Meltdown Black Pride Weekend’s Lip ... more

Aug 16, 2016 3:34 PM Dear Ruthie

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader exasperated by the seaming lack of fellow gay men looking for commited monogamous relationships. Exicting upcoming events include the LGBT Progress Awards at The Wherehouse, Aug. 11; King’s Night at t... more

Aug 9, 2016 2:15 PM Dear Ruthie

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader who found his best friend’s fiancée on Grindr. Exciting events include: a Hip Hop Glowga Rave at Urban Om yoga studio, July 8; the first class in Milwaukee LGBT Community Center’s Healthy Relationship... more

Jul 5, 2016 2:48 PM Dear Ruthie

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie provides relationship advice to a teen and describes several events of interest to the Milwaukee area LGBT community during mid-June. more

Jun 14, 2016 3:45 PM Dear Ruthie

The winners of the Shepherd Express’ 2016 LGBT Progress Awards are: Karen Gotzler, Jeff Kelly, Joseph R. Pabst, Ruthie Keester, Saturday Softball Beer League, Bob Schmidt and Si Smits. more

Jun 7, 2016 4:36 PM Around MKE

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she should shave her downstairs per her boyfriend’s request. Exciting upcoming events include: the 50 & Better Drop-In Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, May 19; the Antiqu... more

May 17, 2016 4:02 PM Dear Ruthie

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose ladylove is still wearing her ex’s pinky ring—six months into the new relationship. Exciting events include: the UW-Milwaukee Lavender Graduation at the UWM Student Union, May 12; Dixie’s Tupper... more

May 10, 2016 3:11 PM Dear Ruthie

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friend has less time for him since getting hitched and having a baby. Exciting events include a Pink Hat Party at This Is It, April 27; It’s Only a Play at Off the Wall Theatre, April 28-May 8; ... more

Apr 26, 2016 3:35 PM My LGBTQ POV

