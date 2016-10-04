Milwaukee Lgbt Film/Video Festival
Telling Our Story on Film
Milwaukee’s LGBT Film/Video Festival’s many narrative, documentary and short film offerings show at several East Side theaters from Oct. 12-23. For tickets and full schedule information, please visit uwm.edu/lgbtfilmfestival. more
What Happens in Vegas, Stays an STD
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader who fears he got an STD in Vegas and is afraid to admit to his partner he cheated. She also plugs exciting events including the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival, Oct. 21-25; Horrifying HamBingo... more
Oct 20, 2015 8:40 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Three Decades of Milwaukee LGBT Film
This week, the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival opens. It runs Oct. 15-25. Suitably, the festival makes history just in time for LGBT History Month: It celebrates an auspicious milestone, its 30th anniversary. more
Oct 13, 2015 7:16 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Creating Access and Opportunity for LGBT People In Southeast Wisconsin
Interview with Peter Holbrook of the Cream City Foundation. more
Oct 13, 2015 7:06 PM Mac Writt Off the Cuff
Escape into Fashion…
Paul Masterson discusses the importance of fashion and haute couture in the LGBT community and describes several events, including the Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years Ebony Fashion Fair,” the Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s ... more
Feb 17, 2015 9:34 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Heroes of the Week: FORGE Volunteers
FORGE began in the Milwaukee/Chicago area 20 years ago as a support group for transgender and gender non-conforming individuals and communities, those in the female-to-male sphere and more
Jun 19, 2014 8:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Boris and Doris On the Town
Divine Flicks: The 28th Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival opened its 14-film weekend with much flair at the Oriental Theatre with I Am Divine, the more
Oct 30, 2013 1:28 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival
For the 24th year in a row, UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts brings international LGBT cinema to the city. Through Sunday... more
Oct 20, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival
For the 22nd year, UW-Milwaukee’s Department of Film presents the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival. For 11 consecutive days through Oct. 25, the festival will screen features, documentaries and shorts that include Midwest premieres, resto... more
Oct 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival
Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival
