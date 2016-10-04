RSS

Milwaukee Lgbt Film/Video Festival

film_kiki.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s LGBT Film/Video Festival’s many narrative, documentary and short film offerings show at several East Side theaters from Oct. 12-23. For tickets and full schedule information, please visit uwm.edu/lgbtfilmfestival. more

Oct 4, 2016 2:30 PM Film

dearruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader who fears he got an STD in Vegas and is afraid to admit to his partner he cheated. She also plugs exciting events including the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival, Oct. 21-25; Horrifying HamBingo... more

Oct 20, 2015 8:40 PM Hear Me Out

mylgbt_film_1.jpg.jpe

This week, the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival opens. It runs Oct. 15-25. Suitably, the festival makes history just in time for LGBT History Month: It celebrates an auspicious milestone, its 30th anniversary. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:16 PM Hear Me Out

offthecuff_b_peterholbrook.jpg.jpe

Interview with Peter Holbrook of the Cream City Foundation. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:06 PM Off the Cuff

mylgbtpov_inspiringbeauty_courtesyofmam.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Milwaukee Art Museum

Paul Masterson discusses the importance of fashion and haute couture in the LGBT community and describes several events, including the Milwaukee Art Museum’s “Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years Ebony Fashion Fair,” the Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s ... more

Feb 17, 2015 9:34 PM Hear Me Out

10458220_10152159772308597_5457027570526839086_n.jpg.jpe

FORGE began in the Milwaukee/Chicago area 20 years ago as a support group for transgender and gender non-conforming individuals and communities, those in the female-to-male sphere and more

Jun 19, 2014 8:31 PM Expresso

Divine Flicks: The 28th Annual Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival opened its 14-film weekend with much flair at the Oriental Theatre with I Am Divine, the more

Oct 30, 2013 1:28 AM Around MKE

blogimage16484.jpe

For the 24th year in a row, UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts brings international LGBT cinema to the city. Through Sunday... more

Oct 20, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8371.jpe

For the 22nd year, UW-Milwaukee’s Department of Film presents the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival. For 11 consecutive days through Oct. 25, the festival will screen features, documentaries and shorts that include Midwest premieres, resto... more

Oct 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8366.jpe

For the 22nd year, UW-Milwaukee’s Department of Film presents the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival. For 11 consecutive days through Oct. 25, the festival will screen features, documentaries and shorts that include Midwest premieres, resto... more

Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8355.jpe

For the 22nd year, UW-Milwaukee’s Department of Film presents the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival. For 11 consecutive days through Oct. 25, the festival will screen features, documentaries and shorts that include Midwest premieres, resto... more

Oct 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES