Milwaukee Lgbtq Community
LGBTQ Milwaukee
Before the epochal Stonewall Inn raid of 1969 ushered in the modern era of the Gay Rights Movement, accounts of LGBTQ activity in Milwaukee are scattered. Cases of women dressing and living as men
Aug 1, 2017 Matthew J. Prigge News Features
The Rainbow Dilemma or The Case of the Vexed Vexillologist
Paul Masterson offers some thoughts on the LGBTQ rainbow flag.
Jun 13, 2017 Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
2016 in Review: Looking Back on a Not-so-Very-Good Year
A mixture of good and bad things occurred for the country's LGBT community last year. Now, our resolution must be to reinvigorate our struggle and make 2017 a very good year, a historic one in our continuing the fight for our rights.
Jan 3, 2017 Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Do Gay Black Lives Matter?
Many of Milwaukee's LGBT organizations have predominantly white membership and do not reflect the true demographics of our city. A glimmer of hope and awareness comes from Eric Peterson of the SSBL (Saturday Softball Beer League), who has r...
Aug 23, 2016 Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
‘The Queer Program’ with Michael Lisowski
Michael Lisowski has hosted "The Queer Program" on MATA for over 20 years. The much-awarded talk show is Wisconsin's longest running weekly live public-access
Jun 5, 2013 John Schneider Off the Cuff