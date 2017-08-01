RSS

Milwaukee Lgbtq Community

Before the epochal Stonewall Inn raid of 1969 ushered in the modern era of the Gay Rights Movement, accounts of LGBTQ activity in Milwaukee are scattered. Cases of women dressing and living as men (,News Features more

Aug 1, 2017 3:30 PM News Features

Paul Masterson offers some thoughts on the LGBTQ rainbow flag. more

Jun 13, 2017 12:57 AM My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments

A mixture of good and bad things occurred for the country’s LGBT community last year. Now, our resolution must be to reinvigorate our struggle and make 2017 a very good year, a historic one in our continuing the fight for our rights. more

Jan 3, 2017 1:54 PM My LGBTQ POV

Many of Milwaukee’s LGBT organizations have predominantly white membership and do not reflect the true demographics of our city. A glimmer of hope and awareness comes from Eric Peterson of the SSBL (Saturday Softball Beer League), who has r... more

Aug 23, 2016 2:49 PM My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments

Michael Lisowski has hosted “The Queer Program" on MATA for over 20 years. The much-awarded talk show is Wisconsin’s longest running weekly live public-access more

Jun 5, 2013 2:24 PM Off the Cuff

