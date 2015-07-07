RSS
Milwaukee Mafia
‘The Milwaukee Mafia’
Gavin Schmitt uncovers the history of the Milwaukee Mafia in his latest book and will discuss the topic at the Milwaukee Public Library. more
Jul 7, 2015 9:24 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Milwaukee Mafia (Arcadia Publishing), by Gavin Schmitt
Police Chief Harold Brier piously maintained that there was no Mafia in Milwaukee, but anyone who ever got out of the house knew differently. Gavin Schmitt puts some pieces of this largely hidden story together, surmising... more
Oct 12, 2012 12:57 PM David Luhrssen Books
All in the Family Frank Balistrieri’s Milwaukee Mafia
During last year’s filming of Public Enemies, afilm depicting the true story of FBI Public Enemies ,Milwaukee Color more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 23 Comments
