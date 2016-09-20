RSS
Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra
Outdoors with the City’s Century-Old Band
The 20-some member Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra is one of the city’s overlooked cultural assets. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:37 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 19-25
This week Steve Martin and Martin Short join together, Steve Earle returns and Burnhearts embraces its inner punk venue. more
Nov 17, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra at UWM Recital Hall
The Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra has been around longer than the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, the Florentine Opera and every other musical ensemble in the city. more
Oct 28, 2014 11:29 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
