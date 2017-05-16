RSS

Milwaukee Metro Voices

Review of Milwaukee playwright Jason Powell’s satire on political dysfunction, Only We Know Best, performed by Milwaukee Metro Voices. more

May 16, 2017 2:26 PM Theater

Milwaukee Metro Voices teams with composer Jason Powell at Next Act Theatre (May 12-21), a timely musical comedy that satirizes partisanship and strives to start a real conversation. more

May 9, 2017 1:26 PM A&E Feature

Oct 31, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Though the scenes about a failing bank may ring a little bit too close to home during these recessionary times, Frank Capra’s 1946 Christmas epic It’s A Wonderful Life has remained one of the most enduring holiday films of all more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

