Milwaukee Museum Mile
Milwaukee Museum Mile Hosts 'Art in the City: Plein Air MKE'
The Milwaukee Museum Mile hosts its second annual "Art in the City: Plein Air MKE," May 11-17. Also for the second year, "Oneida Arts: Evolving Traditions" will grace Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services, Saturday, May 13.
Six Reasons to Explore Art In The City Plein Air MKE and the Milwaukee Museum Mile
There are places you discover that surprise. Art In The City Plein Air MKE 2017 is a great way to explore places you've never been tobefore and experience the cultural diversity of Milwaukee's East Side withfriends and family.From May 11-21,
Art in the City
Plein Air MKE is the first painting competition of its kind to bring together the arts and cultural organizations inhabiting the choice East Side real estate known as the Milwaukee Museum Mile. The event marks the five-year anniversary of t
This Week in Milwaukee: April 30 - May 5
A new month brings The Replacements, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Death Cab For Cutie to Milwaukee.
Sterr-ing Up Interest in Milwaukee Museum Mile
The Milwaukee Museum Mile is a newly formed consortium of institutions located on Milwaukee's East Side. John Sterr, marketing manager for the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace art museums, talked about the development of this unique
Cuban Five's Political Humor at Dominion Gallery
Riverwest's Dominion Gallery (804 E. Wright St.) gets political with cartoons and conversations in the exhibition "Humor From My Pen," opening May 4. Owner and curator Stonie Rivera said she is honored to open the exhibition
Gallery Night and Day’s 2011 Debut
Milwaukee's first Gallery Night and Day (Jan. 21-22) of 2011 offers more than 40 venues in which to peruse and appreciate artwork. In keeping with the city's frigid temperatures, the weekend also offers the annual "Sculptures on Ice"
