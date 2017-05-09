RSS

Milwaukee Museum Mile

The Milwaukee Museum Mile hosts its second annual “Art in the City: Plein Air MKE," May 11-17. Also for the second year, “Oneida Arts: Evolving Traditions" will grace Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services, Saturday, May 13. Finally, to ... more

May 9, 2017 1:45 PM Visual Arts

There are places you discover that surprise. Art In The City Plein Air MKE 2017 is a great way to explore places you’ve never been tobefore and experience the cultural diversity of Milwaukee’s East Side withfriends and family.From May 11-21, .. more

Apr 28, 2017 7:14 PM Sponsored Content 1 Comments

Plein Air MKE is the first painting competition of its kind to bring together the arts and cultural organizations inhabiting the choice East Side real estate known as the Milwaukee Museum Mile. The event marks the five-year anniversary of t... more

May 3, 2016 3:29 PM Visual Arts

A new month brings The Replacements, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Death Cab For Cutie to Milwaukee. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:34 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Museum Mile is a newly formed consortium of institutions located on Milwaukee's East Side. John Sterr, marketing manager for the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace art museums, talked about the development of this unique... more

May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Riverwest's Dominion Gallery (804 E. Wright St.) gets political with cartoons and conversations in the exhibition “Humor From My Pen,” opening May 4. Owner and curator Stonie Rivera said she is honored to open the exhibition... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Milwaukee’s first Gallery Night and Day (Jan. 21-22) of 2011 offers more than 40 venues in which to peruse and appreciate artwork. In keeping with the city’s frigid temperatures, the weekend also offers the annual “Sculptures on Ice&rdqu more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

