Milwaukee Music
Mike Benign Focuses on Melody for His Latest Album, 'Kid'
Their influences may be familiar, but the Mike Benign Compulsion pack their latest album with surprises. more
May 16, 2017 3:44 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Radio Milwaukee is Launching a 24-Hour, All-Milwaukee HD2 Radio Broadcast
Since its first broadcasts 10 years ago, Radio Milwaukee has made Milwaukee music an integral part of its playlists, pledging to play at least one song from a local artist an hour. That's peanuts compared to what the station's new spin-off HD2 rad.. more
Apr 14, 2017 9:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Abby Jeanne Takes Her Message Across the Globe
From the Himalayan Mountains of India, Milwaukee soul singer Abby Jeanne talks about her new album, Rebel Love. more
Feb 14, 2017 3:19 PM Evan Thomas Casey Local Music
Best of Milwaukee 2016 Winners
Thanks for participating in Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee! more
Jan 18, 2017 12:01 AM Louis Fortis Best of Milwaukee 2016
The Milwaukee County Historical Society Explores Two Centuries of Milwaukee Music
On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Albums of 2016
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we dig into our favorite Milwaukee albums of the year. It's always one of our favorite shows to do, and this year l.. more
Dec 15, 2016 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2016
From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more
Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
This Week on The Disclaimer: Treating Milwaukee Music with Kids Gloves
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the way critics treat the Milwaukee music scene. If it seems like they sometimes go easy on certain artists.. more
Jul 7, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Recap: Arte Para Todos 2016, Day One
It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more
Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The CAUTION Music Series Looks to Give Overlooked Electronic Acts a Platform
Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Arte Para Todos Goes Even Bigger in Year Two
Milwaukee's Arte Para Todos (Art For Everyone) festival launched with big ambitions last year, spotlighting 70 local acts acts at 15 venues in three neighborhoods and raising more than $21,000 for area schools in the process. This year it's going .. more
Mar 16, 2016 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Music of 2015
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're running down our favorite Milwaukee albums of 2015. Matt shares some of his favorites from Milwaukee Record's.. more
Dec 10, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2015
From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Local Music Round-Up: defkid, Max Devereaux, Taylor, Awkward Terrible, Bleach Athletixx, Slang the Troubadour and Twin Brother
There was a time when lo-fi wasn’t a choice. Artists either had the money for a proper studio recording or they didn’t, and if they self-recorded on the cheap those shortcuts were bound to show. These days, of course, it doesn’t take a whole lot o.. more
Jul 24, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summerfest's KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) New Music Stage Reveals its Lineup
Apr 30, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Eagle Trace’s Brotherly Alt-Rock
Eagle Trace are the first to admit their band lineup isn’t the most conventional. The group is made up of four brothers, Mitch, Max, Cass and Jackson Borgardt, and one unrelated guitarist, Broderick Coning. As Jackson explains, being in a ... more
Mar 10, 2015 10:10 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Kiings Round Up Milwaukee Talent on ‘WWYDF’
An array of artists from Milwaukee’s music scene lent their voices to Kiings’ debut full-length album, WWYDF. more
Feb 24, 2015 10:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 2 Comments
Radio Milwaukee Reveals its 2014 "Best of Milwaukee Music" Nominees
Nov 25, 2014 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 4 Comments
Twin Brother Does Daytrotter
There are so many folk-rock bands kicking around Milwaukee right now that the scene could have easily breached its saturation point, yet so many of these bands continue to carve out space for themselves with truly unique spins on a style that coul.. more
Feb 3, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Music Video Roundup: Sat. Nite Duets, Like Like The The Death Death, Milo
It was only a decade ago that music videos were an unthinkable luxury for most bands. There was an air of exclusivity to them: Unless you were on a label with a decent promotional budget or had a film major in your band, you probably weren't going.. more
Nov 12, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music