Milwaukee Music

Their influences may be familiar, but the Mike Benign Compulsion pack their latest album with surprises. more

May 16, 2017 3:44 PM Local Music

Since its first broadcasts 10 years ago, Radio Milwaukee has made Milwaukee music an integral part of its playlists, pledging to play at least one song from a local artist an hour. That's peanuts compared to what the station's new spin-off HD2 rad.. more

Apr 14, 2017 9:15 PM On Music

From the Himalayan Mountains of India, Milwaukee soul singer Abby Jeanne talks about her new album, Rebel Love. more

Feb 14, 2017 3:19 PM Local Music

Thanks for participating in Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee! more

Jan 18, 2017 12:01 AM Best of Milwaukee 2016

On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM Music Feature

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we dig into our favorite Milwaukee albums of the year. It's always one of our favorite shows to do, and this year l.. more

Dec 15, 2016 8:16 PM On Music

From iconoclastic hip-hop to open-hearted rock ’n’ roll, Milwaukee delivered this year. more

Dec 13, 2016 1:59 PM Music Feature

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the way critics treat the Milwaukee music scene. If it seems like they sometimes go easy on certain artists.. more

Jul 7, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

Photos courtesy Andrew Feller

It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more

Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Local Music

Milwaukee's Arte Para Todos (Art For Everyone) festival launched with big ambitions last year, spotlighting 70 local acts acts at 15 venues in three neighborhoods and raising more than $21,000 for area schools in the process. This year it's going .. more

Mar 16, 2016 3:30 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're running down our favorite Milwaukee albums of 2015. Matt shares some of his favorites from Milwaukee Record's.. more

Dec 10, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

There was a time when lo-fi wasn’t a choice. Artists either had the money for a proper studio recording or they didn’t, and if they self-recorded on the cheap those shortcuts were bound to show. These days, of course, it doesn’t take a whole lot o.. more

Jul 24, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

Photo and logo courtesy of Summerfest

Apr 30, 2015 11:00 AM On Music

Photo by AJ Poquette

Eagle Trace are the first to admit their band lineup isn’t the most conventional. The group is made up of four brothers, Mitch, Max, Cass and Jackson Borgardt, and one unrelated guitarist, Broderick Coning. As Jackson explains, being in a ... more

Mar 10, 2015 10:10 PM Local Music

Photo by Bast Pictures

An array of artists from Milwaukee’s music scene lent their voices to Kiings’ debut full-length album, WWYDF. more

Feb 24, 2015 10:02 PM Music Feature 2 Comments

radiomilwaukee.com

Nov 25, 2014 8:00 PM On Music 4 Comments

There are so many folk-rock bands kicking around Milwaukee right now that the scene could have easily breached its saturation point, yet so many of these bands continue to carve out space for themselves with truly unique spins on a style that coul.. more

Feb 3, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

It was only a decade ago that music videos were an unthinkable luxury for most bands. There was an air of exclusivity to them: Unless you were on a label with a decent promotional budget or had a film major in your band, you probably weren't going.. more

Nov 12, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

