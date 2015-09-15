Milwaukee Noise Fest
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 17-23
The Bay View Bash and Global Union keep Bay View busy, while Calexico, Beach House and Viet Cong keep indie-rock fans happy. more
Sep 15, 2015 8:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Noise Fest
Milwaukee's noise scene remains one of its most marginalized—try booking a noise show at most clubs or bars and see what kind of... response you get from more
Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Noise Fest
Milwaukee's noise scene remains one of its most marginalized—try booking a noise show at most clubs or bars and see what kind of response you get from the owner—but once a year it gets its due at the annual Milwaukee Noise Fest. Now in... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John Sayles' Indie Idealism
<p> John Sayles was making independent films on short budgets well before “indie” became a trendy buzzword, yet unlike some of the flashier directors in his wake, stardom eluded him. Although Steven Soderbergh\'s <em>sex, lies, and videotape </em.. more
Mar 28, 2012 7:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Noise Fest
The 2009 Milwaukee Noise Fest continues its three-day run at the Borg Ward tonight with an overflowing lineup that includes: Hal Rammel and Jim Schoenecker, Sigulda, xALLxFORxTHISx, Ice Volt, Kruse, Porcelain Dorsal Fin, theducobserved, Owl... more
Sep 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Noise Fest
Break out your headphones, because you’re going to need them: Tonight is the beginning of the three-day Milwaukee Noise Fest at the Borg Ward. Starting at 7 p.m., nine acts will hit pitches and decibels you never thought possible: Captivity... more
Sep 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee