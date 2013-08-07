Milwaukee Observatory
Outpouring of Art From Ozaukee and Washington Counties
If you’re looking for a reason to take a road trip to historic Cedarburg, look no further than the Cedarburg Artists Guild’s Annual Juried Exhibit and Sale, on display Aug. 10-Oct. 13 with an opening reception Friday, Sept. 6, 6-9 more
Aug 7, 2013 12:59 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Milwaukee Observatory Project Connects Art and Public Archeiology
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Aug 26, 2012 8:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Carte Blanche Studios Turns to ‘The Producers’
The story of two guys who try to make a fortune bycreating a ridiculously large Broadway Cabaret ,Theater more
Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater