Milwaukee Paranormal Conference
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 13-19
Bay View celebrates the fall with its own craft spin on a harvest festival, while the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference celebrates all things spooky. more
Milwaukee Paranormal Conference Begins October 14
The second annual Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, whichcelebrates the study of ghosts, UFOs, cryptozoology (the study of mysteryanimals, like Bigfoot), folklore and culture, will be held at the UWM StudentUnion from Oct 14-16.The conf.. more
Milwaukee Paranormal Conference Coming Back for Another Year
The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference is back for anotheryear, beginning Friday, October 14 and ending on Sunday, October 16. Friday’s lineup includes a VIP dinner party at Mitchell ParkPavilion on the Lagoon, the Cedarburg Ghost and Dark H.. more
This Week in Milwaukee: May 12-18
Thursday, May 12 Jam for Jam Music & Camping Festival @ The Concord House, Sullivan Jam for Jamaica is an organization started a decade ago to improve the lives of impoverished Ja,This Week in Milwaukee more
Friday the 13th Fest Comes to Riverwest Public House
Friday the 13thFest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, will be held at the Riverwest Public House, you guessed it, Friday, May 13.“Friday the 13thseemed like the perfect day to do this event, because it fits into our.. more
This Week in Milwaukee: June 4-10
PrideFest and Jazz in the Park announce the official arrival of summer in Milwaukee. more
New Year's Eve Fun for the Whole Family
Party in Paradise! Parents, pack your family's overnight bags andring in the New Year with the Hilton Milwaukee's Paradise Landing New Year's Eve WaterparkSpecial! Enjoy 5 passes to the Waterpark and more. Paradise Landingboasts 20,000 squ... more
Kneel to Neil
For the sixth year in a row, area musicians with a shared love of Neil Young’s songbook are gathering at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn on a bill to raise money for the Bridge School for handicapped children and WMSE 91.7. Performers include The more
Shepherd Express Endorsements
This is a brutal election season for incumbents. But not all incumbents are created equal. That’s why we’re supporting Sen. Russ Feingold in his bid for re-election. Feingold has been a strong supporter of progressive causes, like civil lib... more
