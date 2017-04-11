Milwaukee Parks
Milwaukee: The City of Parks
It’s not often you can tell the story of a city through the history of its parks, but Milwaukee’s story is woven firmly into its communal green spaces, and though a so-called “green ring" of parkland was never fully realized, Milwaukee s... more
Apr 11, 2017 12:05 AM Matthew J. Prigge City Guide
You Can Take Advantage of Some Rare February Golf this Weekend
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-fifties thisweekend in and around Milwaukee. Because of this, the Milwaukee County ParksDepartment has decided give us a chance to break out the clubs a little earlythis year and open up two gol.. more
Feb 15, 2017 8:33 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
43 County Parks Lost Protection from Privatization
A stunning 43 Milwaukee County parks—including county jewels such as Lake Park, Estabrook Park and Whitnall Park—could be sold off with just the signature of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and one other individual, thanks to a last-... more
Feb 2, 2016 3:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News 14 Comments
Two Gentlemen In The Park
Two Gentlemen of Verona is never given a whole lot of respect. It's generally considered to be one of Shakespeare's weakest plays. The ending n particular seems a bit at odds with itself and well . . . then there's the whole rape aspect of it .. more
Jun 28, 2012 12:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
More Free Shakespeare In The Park
Not to be outdone by Optimist Theatre's upcoming free outdoor production of Macbeth this late June/early July . . . Mark Puchinsky and a number of others are staging a production of Two Gentleman of Verona for a few different Milwauke Parks. Th.. more
May 8, 2012 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
Jan 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Andy Warhol: The Last Decade
Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more
Oct 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Smothers Brothers
Given that they’re getting older and that they’re soft-spoken alums of 1960s television, it’s easy to write off The Smothers Brothers as a nostalgia act without remembering how boat-rocking the duo once was. While their bickering brother more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments