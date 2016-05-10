RSS

Milwaukee Police Department

Although the City of Milwaukee seems to be moving toward a more permissive view of personal marijuana use, state law hasn’t changed. more

May 10, 2016 3:31 PM News Features 10 Comments

There were good reasons for the anger and skepticism of many of the 700-plus people packing a public hearing last week as the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the policies and practices of the Milwaukee Police Departme... more

Jan 26, 2016 1:10 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Perhaps inspired by Donald Trump’s rising poll numbers among Republican voters after making bigoted remarks about immigrants, Wisconsin Republicans are targeting the state’s immigrant population. more

Dec 15, 2015 10:13 PM Expresso 7 Comments

Old Policy Wheel, by Walter Ellison (1935).A depiction of a Chicago policy game. (Photo from chicagomodern.org)In July 1948, MilwaukeeJournal scribe Doyle Getter published a shocking series of articlesdetailing the inner workings of the “pol.. more

Nov 16, 2015 6:39 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

We’re disappointed but not surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge ex-Milwaukee Police Officer Christopher Manney for shooting an unarmed Dontre Hamilton an estimated 14 times in broad daylight... more

Dec 23, 2014 11:56 PM Expresso 9 Comments

It was 50 years ago now that Bob Dylan warned everybody the battle raging outside would “soon shake your windows and rattle your walls for the times they are more

Nov 4, 2014 5:57 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

One of the greatest inequities tolerated in urban America has been the white community’s acceptance of the totally unacceptable ways that the police treat people more

Aug 12, 2014 4:44 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of truth telling with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we debunk a recent online listicle that proclaimed Milwaukee the number one city "you wouldn’t expect for tech." The article was widely sh.. more

Jul 18, 2014 5:39 PM On Music

An astounding 76% of animal abusers also abuse a family member, according to the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys more

May 7, 2014 12:59 AM News Features

Ever wonder why big corporations and the super-rich invest large sums of money in high-priced lobbyists and an army of accountants? And yes the correct term is “invest” because they see a more

Apr 22, 2014 10:33 PM Expresso

Since joining Safe & Sound in 2002, Executive Director Barbara Notestein has overseen the nonprofit organization’s initiatives to reduce violent and drug-related crime in Milwaukee neighborhoods through ongoing more

Jul 17, 2013 12:32 AM Off the Cuff

“Human trafficking” conjures up images of international sex rings and slave labor in other countries.But human traffickers and their victims are a constant presence more

Jun 11, 2013 10:39 PM News Features

Since initiating its Homeless Outreach Team (H.O.T.) in 2010, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) has helped more than 30 homeless individuals transition into permanent or temporary housing through ongoing partnerships with community more

Feb 5, 2013 11:48 PM Off the Cuff

Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn doesn’t mince words about the current debate on gun violence, whether it relates to the high-profile mass shootings or “the daily violence in our streets,” which he terms “a slow-motion mass more

Jan 23, 2013 5:03 PM News Features

An independent audit of the Milwaukee Police Department’s (MPD) crime data showed that, contrary to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s reporting, the department did not manipulate statistics to paint a rosier picture more

Jan 10, 2013 1:12 PM News Features

Self-proclaimed yo-yo master Kenny “K-Strass” Strasser became an Internet sensation this spring when he began appearing on regional morning news shows, purportedly to preview an environmental-themed yo-yo act he’d created for local more

Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sure, there are far more importantissues in a proposed state budget that closes a $6.6 bi Comment on this article at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,None more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

 Having seen it coming some 4 years ago, I would’ve thought I would’ve been prepared to see the final part of Shakespeare’s Henriad. And having seen the last part yesterday, I guess I still want more. I guess I wasn’t ready for it to be over.Qua.. more

Jun 1, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Those looking for voter fraud in Wisconsin may want to start with the top elected official Liebmann is the blog editor and research director of One Wisconsin Now. What’s your ,News Features more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

You know what I love more than kibbles, more thantable scraps even? The food at all of the bars and restaurants on theGerman Fest grounds, of course. I’ve got my eye on some new menu items,including a smoked beef sausage called the landjäger, .. more

Jul 10, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

