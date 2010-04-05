Milwaukee Politics
To Live and Die in LA
No one did chases like William Friedkin. The Hollywood director pushed the car chase into overdrive with The French Connection (1971) and lesser filmmakers have been trying (with little success) to overtake him ever since. His latter-day police .. more
Apr 5, 2010 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
MMAC Lawsuit Frivolous
This is not about the merits about the paid-sick days referendum recently passed by an overwhelming majority of Milwaukee voters. Convincing arguments both against and for the law, which will require cit,Left and Right more
Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Walter Piotrowski News Features 5 Comments
You know who you are...
Calling all crazy shepherds! You know who you are... http://www.fort.org/ginsberg_footnote_to_howl.html Read it loudly, with a vociferous tone of righteous indignation. more
Nov 30, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Hamlet Deserved a Serious Review
Ms. Segal must have also turned this in for her Composition I college course assignment on Abominations ,Letters more
Nov 22, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments