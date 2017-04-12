RSS

Milwaukee Public Library

Last year, the Milwaukee Public Library (MPL) digitized itscollection of local concert and show posters, bringing one of itsmost unique collections to the public and encouraging users to engage in theprocess of memorializing an important c.. more

Apr 12, 2017 7:42 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Off the Cuff interviews Dominic Inouye, who founded the ZIP MKE project after the Sherman Park shooting last August. The project strives to collect photos of people and places in each of Milwaukee’s 28 ZIP codes, presenting them both online... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:40 PM Off the Cuff

Off the Cuff interview with Milwaukee Public Library Director Paula Kiely regarding the organization’s scope, recent offerings and collaboration with Milwaukee Public Schools. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:58 PM Off the Cuff

Markus Zusak, author of the much-lauded young adult novel The Book Thief, will speak at the Milwaukee Public Library’s Centennial Hall on Friday, March 11 as part of a tour celebrating the book’s 10th anniversary. more

Mar 8, 2016 2:01 PM Books

Gavin Schmitt uncovers the history of the Milwaukee Mafia in his latest book and will discuss the topic at the Milwaukee Public Library. more

Jul 7, 2015 9:24 PM Books

Two acclaimed authors of contemporary fiction, Barrett Swanson and Scott Blackwood, will read from their work in Milwaukee. more

Feb 3, 2015 8:15 PM Books

The Blues? - well that's just another name for thehuman condition; for the ineradicable dissatisfaction that is part and parcelof our finite existence.The way I feel sometimes - I feel likedrinking me some gasoline.I'm .. more

Sep 28, 2014 3:28 PM Visual Arts

Fond Farewell: A lively memorial tribute celebrating the life of the late actor/activist/Realtor Dan Mooney was held at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret. Tales of his 40-year career of acting throughout more

May 14, 2014 1:45 AM Around MKE

A model of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald will be unveiled by the Wisconsin MarineHistorical Society and the Milwaukee Public Library on Saturday, April 12 at 10a.m. at Central Library.Theiconic 729-foot freighter was built in River Rouge, Michigan a.. more

Mar 28, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

Liz Norton may be best known to Milwaukee audiences as the woman who played the title character from a recent Off the Wall production of Kiss of the Spider Woman . This week, Norton takes on another iconic role as she stars as Mame Dennis in Theat.. more

Dec 12, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Over the course of his prolific 20-year writing career, Sherman Alexie has given us a view into the modern American-Indian experience through favorites such as The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven and more

Nov 5, 2012 2:06 PM Books

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but few could argue against the magnificent artistry that is captured in Paul Bialas’ photography book Pabst: An Excavation of Art. The book focuses on the... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:39 PM Books

The Milwaukee School of Engineering's Grohmann Museum honors Milwaukee's heritage in the shipping industry with “Great Lakers.” The exhibition features artifacts, photographs, paintings and models from grand boats that once sailed... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The Brewers won their NLDS series against the Diamondbacks last night and shortly thereafter found out they'd be facing the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS.On the plus side, the Brewers have home-field advantage. On the negative, they have to pla.. more

Oct 8, 2011 4:02 PM More Sports

WHO:  The Milwaukee Public Library, Milwaukee Public Library Foundation, Milwaukee Arts Board and City of Milwaukee presents this call for artists. WHERE: The New Milwaukee Public Library-Villard Square Branch at 35th Street and West.. more

Feb 1, 2011 1:39 AM Visual Arts

The deranged expression on the face of Jared Lee Loughner in the mug shot released by the police—taken within hours after he allegedly killed six innocent people and wounded 14 more, including Rep. Gabrielle Giffords—suggests that we may ne... more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more

Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Beginning this week, Skylight Opera Theatre presents one cast performing two one-act musicals in A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine.The straightforward opening act offers a celebration of old Hollywood musicals. It’s set in the lobby... more

Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

February is Black History Month and reading is one of the finest ways to celebrate and honor the contributions of African Americans. This year the Milwaukee Public Library will host a “Read-In” along with schools, churches, libraries and bo... more

Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The Central Library building,one of Mi,News Features more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

