The Story Behind the Milwaukee Public Library’s Local Rock Poster Collection
Last year, the Milwaukee Public Library (MPL) digitized itscollection of local concert and show posters, bringing one of itsmost unique collections to the public and encouraging users to engage in theprocess of memorializing an important c.. more
Apr 12, 2017 7:42 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
ZIP MKE Looks at Milwaukee Neighborhood by Neighborhood
Off the Cuff interviews Dominic Inouye, who founded the ZIP MKE project after the Sherman Park shooting last August. The project strives to collect photos of people and places in each of Milwaukee’s 28 ZIP codes, presenting them both online... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:40 PM Evan Thomas Casey Off the Cuff
Life-Long Learning at Milwaukee Public Library
Off the Cuff interview with Milwaukee Public Library Director Paula Kiely regarding the organization’s scope, recent offerings and collaboration with Milwaukee Public Schools. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:58 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
‘The Book Thief’ Comes to Milwaukee Public Library
Markus Zusak, author of the much-lauded young adult novel The Book Thief, will speak at the Milwaukee Public Library’s Centennial Hall on Friday, March 11 as part of a tour celebrating the book’s 10th anniversary. more
Mar 8, 2016 2:01 PM Jenni Herrick Books
‘The Milwaukee Mafia’
Gavin Schmitt uncovers the history of the Milwaukee Mafia in his latest book and will discuss the topic at the Milwaukee Public Library. more
Jul 7, 2015 9:24 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Prize-winning Storywriter Barrett Swanson Reads at Central Library
Two acclaimed authors of contemporary fiction, Barrett Swanson and Scott Blackwood, will read from their work in Milwaukee. more
Feb 3, 2015 8:15 PM Jenni Herrick Books
"Blues To The Rescue" at the Milwaukee Public Library
The Blues? - well that's just another name for thehuman condition; for the ineradicable dissatisfaction that is part and parcelof our finite existence.The way I feel sometimes - I feel likedrinking me some gasoline.I'm .. more
Sep 28, 2014 3:28 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Milwaukee Public Library Welcomes The Edmund Fitzgerald
A model of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald will be unveiled by the Wisconsin MarineHistorical Society and the Milwaukee Public Library on Saturday, April 12 at 10a.m. at Central Library.Theiconic 729-foot freighter was built in River Rouge, Michigan a.. more
Mar 28, 2014 3:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Mame on Main in Oconomowoc
Liz Norton may be best known to Milwaukee audiences as the woman who played the title character from a recent Off the Wall production of Kiss of the Spider Woman . This week, Norton takes on another iconic role as she stars as Mame Dennis in Theat.. more
Dec 12, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sherman Alexie Comes to Centennial Hall
Over the course of his prolific 20-year writing career, Sherman Alexie has given us a view into the modern American-Indian experience through favorites such as The Lone Ranger and Tonto Fistfight in Heaven and more
Nov 5, 2012 2:06 PM Jenni Herrick Books
New Books By Local Authors Bialas, Hintz
They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but few could argue against the magnificent artistry that is captured in Paul Bialas’ photography book Pabst: An Excavation of Art. The book focuses on the... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:39 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Grohmann Honors Milwaukee's 'Great Lakers'
The Milwaukee School of Engineering's Grohmann Museum honors Milwaukee's heritage in the shipping industry with “Great Lakers.” The exhibition features artifacts, photographs, paintings and models from grand boats that once sailed... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Call For Artists Interested In Public Art
WHO: The Milwaukee Public Library, Milwaukee Public Library Foundation, Milwaukee Arts Board and City of Milwaukee presents this call for artists. WHERE: The New Milwaukee Public Library-Villard Square Branch at 35th Street and West.. more
Feb 1, 2011 1:39 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Value of Names
Next Act Theatre closes its 20th season with Jeffrey Sweet’s The Value of Names . The contemporary drama stars Robert Spencer as Benny Silverman, a charismatic star of stage and screen who was blacklisted during the witch-hunt more
Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Skylight Goes Hollywood (And the Ukraine)
Beginning this week, Skylight Opera Theatre presents one cast performing two one-act musicals in A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine.The straightforward opening act offers a celebration of old Hollywood musicals. It’s set in the lobby... more
Mar 11, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Public Library’s Read-In Celebration
February is Black History Month and reading is one of the finest ways to celebrate and honor the contributions of African Americans. This year the Milwaukee Public Library will host a “Read-In” along with schools, churches, libraries and bo... more
Feb 9, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Milwaukee’s Central Library Goes Green
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features