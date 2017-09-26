Milwaukee Public Market
The Third Ward Will Only Continue To Grow
Executive Director Jim Plaisted discusses the challenges of managing the neighborhood’s rapid growth. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
On the Bus: The New Addition to the Public Market is Vegan
"We all scream for amazing vegan ice cream," readsthe menu of On the Bus, the newcomer among Milwaukee Public Market eateries,and we would agree knowing how hard it is to find 100% vegan treats. On top ofice cream, the eatery serves shak.. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:15 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
On the Bus Brings Tasty Vegan Options to Milwaukee Public Market
Emily Ware’s On the Bus serves vegan fare from the south end of the Milwaukee Public Market, near the Water Street entrance. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:14 AM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
What’s New in Milwaukee Dining?
From fine dining Spanish in a new hotel to a public food court in a building housing student apartments, new dining options catering to every taste opened this month. Plus, a soul food spot serves meals family style and a Thai staple adds a... more
Nov 22, 2016 2:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 1 Comments
Nancy O’Keefe: Guiding the Third Ward to Success
The Third Ward has come a long way in the 20 years since Nancy O’Keefe took charge as executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA). The Shepherd Express interviews her about her experience with the organization, progress... more
May 3, 2016 3:22 PM David Luhrssen News Features
The Historic Comeback of Milwaukee’s Third Ward
Matthew Prigge examines the historic comeback of Milwaukee’s Third Ward and describes some of the area’s major landmarks. more
May 3, 2016 1:59 PM Matthew J. Prigge News Features
Feast Your Eyes on Designer Gingerbread Houses
Photo by Todd Nilson, Flickr CCBaking and pastry arts students from MATC's skills are on display at the Milwaukee Public Market, in the form of thirty-two elaborate and creative gingerbread houses. The houses are on display as part of MATC's 'Ging.. more
Dec 10, 2015 7:18 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Milwaukee Reacts to Reports of Mountain Lion On the Loose
Earlier today the Journal Sentinel reported that there may be a mountain lion roaming the north side of Milwaukee. The news came with reactions of fear, disbelief and of course hilarious tweets. We rounded up some of the best reactions to the news.. more
Jul 21, 2015 6:25 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Where To Eat During Downtown Dining Week
Welcome to the newest Shepherd blog, Brew City Booze! I'mgoing to be bringing you the latest news and information for all thingsalcohol-related in MKE. Anything is fair game: bars, bar food, beer events,cocktails, breweries, distilleries, festi.. more
Jun 5, 2015 7:30 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Home Brewing a Great Cup of Coffee
Have you ever gone to a coffee shop, tried whatever coffee they were brewing andthought, “Hey, I’d like to drink that at home,” only to try it and have it taste worse? Nomatter how many times you brew it, you can’t seem to get it right. It’s .. more
Mar 10, 2015 10:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 1 Comments
Eating at Milwaukee Public Market
The Milwaukee Public Market, thriving this past year despite nearby construction, continues to offer Third Ward and Downtown diners many options for home-cooking components, sit-down dining and takeout. more
Feb 24, 2015 9:31 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Stress-Free Holiday Party Food
I love to entertain for the holidays, but sometimes work-life balance and the time it takes to prepare can be overwhelming. more
Nov 18, 2014 9:17 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
Red Skelton’s Early Years
Red Skelton emerged from behind the stagecurtain and burst into laughter at his own silliness. He couldn’t help himself,and neither could audiences. Skelton was a rubber-faced clown who sometimesplayed clowns on his long-running TV show. But h.. more
Oct 9, 2014 11:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Anodyne at Milwaukee Public Market
TheAnodyne Coffee Company will open in the Milwaukee Public Market on Oct. 7. Itwill occupy a 500 square foot space at the southwest corner of the market,across from Margarita Paradise and the Spice House. The renovated space willfeature a cof.. more
Oct 7, 2014 2:03 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Thai-namite at the Public Market
Tha-namite, the sushi and Thai bistro, has opened recently in the Milwaukee Public Market. more
Sep 30, 2014 1:45 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Preview
Anodyne Coffee is Coming to the Milwaukee Public Market
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company continues to expand. Last fall the company opened a second location in Walker's Point, and soon it will have a presence in the Third Ward, as it opens a stand in the Milwaukee Public Market. It will replace the Ceda.. more
Jul 21, 2014 3:00 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
The Best of What Made Wisconsin Famous
Wisconsin is all about cheese and sausage. The family owned West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe (WAC) has been providing these characteristic Wisconsin foods for more
Feb 7, 2014 7:07 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Boris and Doris On the Town
Comedy Contrasts: Theatre Gigante opened its 25th season with a darkly funny Hungarian play, Dust, by György Spiró, at the Kenilworth Studio 508. By contrast, Carte Blanche Studios presented a giggler/slapstickish recreation more
Feb 21, 2013 12:37 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
New at the Public Market
Nehring’s Family Market is the latest addition to the Milwaukee Public Market, replacing the relatively short-lived Rupena’s. This ambitious project packing a lot of variety into a small area is owned by John and Anne Nehring, more
Dec 7, 2012 4:05 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Soup’s On Gets a Second Life as a Cookbook
As the owner of Soup’s On in the Third Ward for nearly a decade, Mary Krimmer took a lot of requests, often from customers with special dietary needs or ideas for breakfast soups or brussels sprout soups or other creations. more
Nov 19, 2012 8:45 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview