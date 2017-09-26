RSS

Milwaukee Public Market

Executive Director Jim Plaisted discusses the challenges of managing the neighborhood’s rapid growth. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

"We all scream for amazing vegan ice cream," readsthe menu of On the Bus, the newcomer among Milwaukee Public Market eateries,and we would agree knowing how hard it is to find 100% vegan treats. On top ofice cream, the eatery serves shak.. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:15 PM Around MKE

Emily Ware’s On the Bus serves vegan fare from the south end of the Milwaukee Public Market, near the Water Street entrance. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:14 AM Eat/Drink

From fine dining Spanish in a new hotel to a public food court in a building housing student apartments, new dining options catering to every taste opened this month. Plus, a soul food spot serves meals family style and a Thai staple adds a... more

Nov 22, 2016 2:35 PM Dining Out 1 Comments

The Third Ward has come a long way in the 20 years since Nancy O’Keefe took charge as executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA). The Shepherd Express interviews her about her experience with the organization, progress... more

May 3, 2016 3:22 PM News Features

Matthew Prigge examines the historic comeback of Milwaukee’s Third Ward and describes some of the area’s major landmarks. more

May 3, 2016 1:59 PM News Features

Photo by Todd Nilson, Flickr CCBaking and pastry arts students from MATC's skills are on display at the Milwaukee Public Market, in the form of thirty-two elaborate and creative gingerbread houses. The houses are on display as part of MATC's 'Ging.. more

Dec 10, 2015 7:18 PM Around MKE

Earlier today the Journal Sentinel reported that there may be a mountain lion roaming the north side of Milwaukee. The news came with reactions of fear, disbelief and of course hilarious tweets. We rounded up some of the best reactions to the news.. more

Jul 21, 2015 6:25 PM Around MKE

Welcome to the newest Shepherd blog, Brew City Booze! I'mgoing to be bringing you the latest news and information for all thingsalcohol-related in MKE. Anything is fair game: bars, bar food, beer events,cocktails, breweries, distilleries, festi.. more

Jun 5, 2015 7:30 PM Brew City Booze

Have you ever gone to a coffee shop, tried whatever coffee they were brewing andthought, “Hey, I’d like to drink that at home,” only to try it and have it taste worse? Nomatter how many times you brew it, you can’t seem to get it right. It’s .. more

Mar 10, 2015 10:05 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Public Market, thriving this past year despite nearby construction, continues to offer Third Ward and Downtown diners many options for home-cooking components, sit-down dining and takeout. more

Feb 24, 2015 9:31 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

I love to entertain for the holidays, but sometimes work-life balance and the time it takes to prepare can be overwhelming. more

Nov 18, 2014 9:17 PM Eat/Drink

Red Skelton emerged from behind the stagecurtain and burst into laughter at his own silliness. He couldn’t help himself,and neither could audiences. Skelton was a rubber-faced clown who sometimesplayed clowns on his long-running TV show. But h.. more

Oct 9, 2014 11:05 PM I Hate Hollywood

TheAnodyne Coffee Company will open in the Milwaukee Public Market on Oct. 7. Itwill occupy a 500 square foot space at the southwest corner of the market,across from Margarita Paradise and the Spice House. The renovated space willfeature a cof.. more

Oct 7, 2014 2:03 PM Around MKE

Tha-namite, the sushi and Thai bistro, has opened recently in the Milwaukee Public Market. more

Sep 30, 2014 1:45 PM Dining Preview

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company continues to expand. Last fall the company opened a second location in Walker's Point, and soon it will have a presence in the Third Ward, as it opens a stand in the Milwaukee Public Market. It will replace the Ceda.. more

Jul 21, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

Wisconsin is all about cheese and sausage. The family owned West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe (WAC) has been providing these characteristic Wisconsin foods for more

Feb 7, 2014 7:07 PM Dining Preview

Comedy Contrasts: Theatre Gigante opened its 25th season with a darkly funny Hungarian play, Dust, by György Spiró, at the Kenilworth Studio 508. By contrast, Carte Blanche Studios presented a giggler/slapstickish recreation more

Feb 21, 2013 12:37 AM Around MKE

Nehring’s Family Market is the latest addition to the Milwaukee Public Market, replacing the relatively short-lived Rupena’s. This ambitious project packing a lot of variety into a small area is owned by John and Anne Nehring, more

Dec 7, 2012 4:05 PM Dining Preview

As the owner of Soup’s On in the Third Ward for nearly a decade, Mary Krimmer took a lot of requests, often from customers with special dietary needs or ideas for breakfast soups or brussels sprout soups or other creations. more

Nov 19, 2012 8:45 PM Dining Preview

