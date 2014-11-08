RSS

Milwaukee Public Schools (Mps)

KatieO’Regan’s The Dream Cafe Musical makes it to the cozy space ofthe Villa Terrace this month. It’s a drama set in the fictional town ofRhymington...a resort town that could be anywhere. It’s populated by artistsand dreamers. Drama unfolds i.. more

Nov 8, 2014 9:31 AM Theater 1 Comments

Aug 13, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

Evidently a very, VERY longstanding theatrical tradition, the Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa's annual One Acts festival reaches its 28th year this year. The festival makes it to the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre this month. The one-acts feature.. more

Jun 8, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) will lose an estimated $200 million in funding for the next school year at the same time Gov. Scott Walker is proposing changes that will weaken the system. Walker plans to open up the voucher program to a... more

Mar 23, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent William Andrekopoulos unveiled his final budget last week, a grim document that notes MPS is “in financial crisis.” The budget was barely introduced before the district sent out postcards asking... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

Williams is the executive director of the affiliatedgroups named Democrats for Education Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,None more

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Barrett’s attempt to seize control of MilwaukeePublic Schools (MPS) from the elected school board failed to muster enoughsupport in the Legislature last week to even bring up the issue after Gov. JimDoyle called a special session. The Legis... more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

