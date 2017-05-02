Milwaukee Public Television
Milwaukee PBS Responds to Changing Times and Threatened Budgets
Milwaukee’s public broadcasting stations respond to changing times and threatened budgets with ingenuity and courage. more
May 2, 2017 4:04 PM David Luhrssen News Features 6 Comments
Superior Equipment & Supply
Since 1984, Superior Equipment & Supply has been a respected name in the food service industry. But since the company moved in 2008 from the corner of 13th Street and Oklahoma Avenue into spacious new digs at 4550 S. Brust Ave. in St. Franc... more
Dec 16, 2014 8:49 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Milwaukee Ballet’s 'Peter Pan' Airs Nationally
If you couldn’t see it live, here’s a television version to rival Mary Martin’s. If you saw it at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, you can thrill to it again in close-up more
Apr 18, 2014 1:08 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Wallender Returns
<p> Inspector Kurt Wallender (Kenneth Branagh) moves into his country dream house and before the boxes are all unpacked, his dog digs up a human skeleton in the backyard. And then, a woman's body washes up on a nearby shore. “Do you think this i.. more
Aug 31, 2012 11:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Masterpiece: Case Histories
<p> Jackson Brodie is a hardboiled private detective trying to improve his mind. While staking out an adultery case, waiting in his car to document mischief with a high-powered camera, he listens to a French language instruction CD. But when his.. more
Mar 29, 2012 11:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Death Comes to Oxford
We tend to think of Oxford, the mother of universities in the English-speaking world, as an intellectual refuge. But in the stories of Colin Dexter and the two British television series spun from them, “Inspector Morse” and “Inspector Lewis,.. more
Aug 28, 2011 11:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Soultime at the Apollo
Kevin Ramsey’s musical revue Soultime at the Apllo opens with a scene in the basement of the legendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-old venue that has given countless African-American performers their start. Bricks adorn a long section of wa... more
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
July 30 - August 5
Social Distortion w/ Civet and The Strangers @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Oneof the most celebrated originators of the hardcor,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Sexual Perversity in Chicago: July 11, 2009
In the era somewhere between the sexual revolution and the popular realization that indiscriminate sex can kill, a young David Mamet wrote a play about the sex lives of young, urban Midwesterners. Some 30 years later, the once-controversial... more
Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Meet Donald Duck
Competing with Mickey Mouse, Walt Disney’s first star, was an irascible waterfowl called Donald. “The Chronological Donald, Vol. 4” is a superbly presented finale to a DVD series devoted to Donald Duck’s many short subjects. Packaged in a metal c.. more
Dec 22, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Girl Talk @ Turner Hall Ballroom
The young crowd at Tuesday's Turner Hall Ballroom Girl Talk appearance was beyond energeti The ,Concert Reviews more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Alex Rewey Concert Reviews
Lake Michigan’s Value
Lake Michigan is more than a recreational attraction. It ,The New Economy more
May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE
Place of Execution
In 1963, a 13-year old girl in a remote English town goes missing, sparking a notorious murder trial. Although her body was never found, her wealthy stepfather was convicted on circumstantial evidence, including a cache of pornographic photos he .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood