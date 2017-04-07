RSS

Milwaukee Radio

By launching Riverwest Radio, Xav Leplae has given a voice to a particular Milwaukee neighborhood and to a cast of interesting people from across the metro area who serve as volunteer hosts on the station’s half-hour programs. The station began .. more

Apr 7, 2017 4:03 PM Around MKE

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable between the station's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by guest Brian Kramp, who updates us on his new podcasting gig at OnMilwaukee and everything else h.. more

Jun 20, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

As television broadcasters lobbied the government for free use of the digital airwaves in the \'90s, they promised to offer viewers a wealth of additional content, much of it localized, some of it even customizable. The digital transition was to h.. more

Oct 14, 2011 3:00 PM On Music

In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NoNAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man who reconsiders whether he should stay in his hometow more

Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This is welcome news: Milwaukee now has a third urban FM radio station. Emphasizing R&B but still playing a good deal of rap, the new Majic 102.5 seems to be positioning itself between Milwaukee's youth urban station, V100.7, and its adult urban s.. more

Dec 6, 2010 4:03 PM On Music

One of Milwaukee's many rock stations, 97.3 The Brew, quietly changed formats last week. It is now a Top 40 station called Radio Now, with a playlist that includes Katy Perry, Jay-Z, B.o.B., Kings of Leon and Lady Gaga. While th.. more

Jun 6, 2010 6:55 PM On Music

Hat tip to my friend Beth, who alerted me to the news in an e-mail titled "Wow ... Another Milwaukee Radio Station that Plays 'Whatever.'" In a confounding move, one of the few Milwaukee radio stations that played contemporary-pop music, WK.. more

Jun 2, 2010 10:00 PM On Music

For the company’s production of the 1979 Stephen Sondheim musical, Sweeney Todd, technical director David Roper has packed the tiny little space at Off the Wall Theatre with a multilevel set, smoking ovens and trapdoors. Amid all of the act... more

Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

The Rolling Stones were named after a song by bluesman Muddy Waters, who also inspired the Yardbirds. It's well known that blues music formed one of the main roots of rock 'n' roll, but the connection has rarely been covered in contemporary... more

Apr 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I have no idea what prompted Kiss FM to return this dusty gem to semi-regular rotation this weekend, but it was the perfect complement to a sun-soaked weekend. Whatever happened to Lil' Troy, anyway? Wanna Be A Baller - Lil Troy more

Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

First Wrigley gum dropped Chris Brown's promotional campaign yesterday, now the Milk Campaign has pulled Brown's "Got Milk" ads. But more troubling for the R&B singer: Radio stations have stopped playing his music, too. I called Kiss FM .. more

Feb 10, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Though the band mostly plays smoky corner bars, The Championship’s mournful Americana songs about long drives and long nights deserve to be heard outdoors. Tonight’s unusual gig where the group ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

When 94.5 changed to Lake FM, a redundant, kitchen-sink format that litters Milwaukee's airwaves with additional classic rock, it felt like a big F-you to the city, so it's fitting, then, that the station's commercials literally flip Milwaukee the.. more

Jan 16, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Dec 9, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Dec 5, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

As Milwaukee radio listeners remain flabbergasted that one of the city’s last contemporary stations has switched to a mostly classic rock format, it’s worth noting that the satellite radio industry isn’t exactly experiencing a renaissance either.. more

Nov 13, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

After languishing for twoyears in the Irish legislature, the Nuclear Test Ban Bill of 2006 wasrecently rethought and refurbished, according to a June report in the Irish Independent. Originally, the bill codified the U.N. Test Ban Treaty and ad... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Nothing could replace the Late Night Hype Show, one of the longest running rap radio programs in the country. With unmistakable character, that 10-year WMSE staple was a tireless advocate of underground, classic and Midwest hip-hop. But the Kid C.. more

Jul 10, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

At 75, Willie Nelson’s legacy is well cemented, but Nelson keeps recording like he still owes the IRS back taxes. In the last three years alone, he’s released a high-profile country-reggae albu,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 10 Comments

When a trained-to-kill Israeli commando switchesprofessions and becomes a You Don’t Mess With the ,Film more

Jun 15, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews 2 Comments

