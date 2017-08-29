Milwaukee Rally
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 31–Sept. 6, 2017
How many outdoor festivals can one city cram into a Labor Day weekend? Answer: A lot! more
Aug 29, 2017 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 1-7
Any week that brings Lil Yachty to town is a good week. more
Aug 30, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 3-9
Milwaukee goes all in this Labor Day weekend, celebrating with motorcycles, BBQ, art, music and dogs. more
Sep 1, 2015 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Milwaukee’s seminal outdoor music series often reaches beyond the bounds of the city to bring in nationally touring acts, and this week’s installment features the New more
Aug 27, 2014 3:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Rally
Close your windows if you live near a Harley-Davidson dealership or the Harley-Davidson Museum, because it's going to be loud: Every Labor Day weekend, thousands of Harley-Davidson enthusiasts converge on the city that gave birth to... more
Sep 3, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
