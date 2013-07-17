RSS

To the consternation of recognition-starved rappers all over the city, Milwaukee has historically only been able to support a small handful of locally popular hip-hop acts more

Jul 17, 2013 12:22 AM Local Music

You’d be hard pressed to find a pair of local rappers more mismatched than Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy. The living embodiment of an early Beastie Boys single, Coppafeel is one of the Milwaukee rap scene’s great misfit more

Apr 17, 2013 12:00 AM Music Feature

The latest product of Milwaukee's increasingly collaborative hip-hop scene: Yo! MKE Raps, a 19-track compilation that gives a fairly comprehensive sampling of the different sounds coming out of the city. Curated by local rapper JC Poppe and the l.. more

Jan 20, 2010 2:43 PM On Music

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

