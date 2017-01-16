RSS

Milwaukee Record

midwest death.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Ben Wick

Ten Milwaukee acts were stretched beyond their comfort zones—sometimes well beyond—for the third installment of Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage. more

Jan 16, 2017 10:24 AM Concert Reviews

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we dig into our favorite Milwaukee albums of the year. It's always one of our favorite shows to do, and this year l.. more

Dec 15, 2016 8:16 PM On Music

local coverage.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Record/Dwellephant

Oct 28, 2016 4:16 PM On Music

davidbazanpress.jpg.jpe

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

local coverage.jpg.jpe

Matt Chic/Milwaukee Record

Oct 15, 2015 3:10 PM On Music

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival (MCF)was last weekend, and now I’mtasked with reviewing it.  I am here totell you about the acts, and why you should go next time it comes around andwhy you should support more comedy in Milwaukee. The MCF spanned .. more

Aug 13, 2015 10:22 PM Comedy

thinkstockphotos-470170271.jpg.jpe

Earlier today the Journal Sentinel reported that there may be a mountain lion roaming the north side of Milwaukee. The news came with reactions of fear, disbelief and of course hilarious tweets. We rounded up some of the best reactions to the news.. more

Jul 21, 2015 6:25 PM Around MKE

onmusic_localcoverage.jpg.jpe

milwaukeerecord.bandcamp.com

Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s i.. more

Feb 16, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by the other founding half of the Milwaukee Record , Tyler Maas. He's a big proponent of the local comedy .. more

Jan 15, 2015 4:25 PM On Music

local_coverage.jpg.jpe

Oct 15, 2014 8:15 PM On Music

milwaukee_record_photo_with_logo.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Troy Freund Photography

Former A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and writer Tyler Maas have announced they're starting a new arts and entertainment website, the Milwaukee Record. The site will launch on April 7 and pick up where A.V. Club Milwaukee left off with “smar.. more

Mar 18, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

Ring in the New Year's at Mi.Key's with their Models Poppin' Bottles NYE Party on December 31 starting at 9pm. Music by DJ Max Percy and DJ Wreccked. $100 Bottle specials and a $20 cover. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight and late n... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage13265.jpe

With the Packers playing 2-10 Detroit, the Observers figured they'd be focusing on things like the Brewers' encouraging trade for a new starting pitcher, the basketball battle between Marquette and Wisconsin, and the Heisman Trophy win by a... more

Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage12145.jpe

The Austin-based electro-rock duo Ghostland Observatory enjoyed a watershed 2007. After gracing the stages of Austin City Limits and Voodoo Fest in New Orleans, they appeared on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” that fall, and soon release more

Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11958.jpe

For each of the 50 American states that successfully made it into the union, there are several that never made the cut. In his latest book, Lost States: True Stories of Texlahoma, Transylvania and Other States That Never Made It more

Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11866.jpe

“Rock ’n’ Roller Remote Controller” is a colorful, low-budget show airing at erratic hours on Milwaukee Public Television and featuring performances from local garage-rock bands. The show recently completed its third episode, which more

Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11253.jpe

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11150.jpe

Is Lovanova like Booker T. & The M.G.'s for prog rockers? Or prog rock for those still hung over from the ’90s lounge revival? Milwaukee punk and noise alum Paul "Evil" Kneevers calls his latest band's style “lounge prog rock.&rdquo more

Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage10820.jpe

Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more

May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10096.jpe

Charlotte Gainsbourg’s near-death experience following a water-skiing accident in 2007 resulted in countless unnerving hours spent in MRI machines, a realization that we all may be living on borrowed time, and Gainsbourg’s most personal and... more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES