Ten Milwaukee acts were stretched beyond their comfort zones—sometimes well beyond—for the third installment of Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage. more
Jan 16, 2017 10:24 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Albums of 2016
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we dig into our favorite Milwaukee albums of the year. It's always one of our favorite shows to do, and this year l.. more
Dec 15, 2016 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Local Coverage's 2017 Lineup Features Some Typically Surprising Pairings
Oct 28, 2016 4:16 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Turner Hall Will Host Milwaukee Record's Next Local Coverage Show in January
Oct 15, 2015 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Experiencing The 10th Anniversary of The Milwaukee Comedy Festival
The Milwaukee Comedy Festival (MCF)was last weekend, and now I’mtasked with reviewing it. I am here totell you about the acts, and why you should go next time it comes around andwhy you should support more comedy in Milwaukee. The MCF spanned .. more
Aug 13, 2015 10:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Milwaukee Reacts to Reports of Mountain Lion On the Loose
Earlier today the Journal Sentinel reported that there may be a mountain lion roaming the north side of Milwaukee. The news came with reactions of fear, disbelief and of course hilarious tweets. We rounded up some of the best reactions to the news.. more
Jul 21, 2015 6:25 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Download January's Local Coverage Concert
Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s i.. more
Feb 16, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Local Comedy and Local Coverage
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're joined by the other founding half of the Milwaukee Record , Tyler Maas. He's a big proponent of the local comedy .. more
Jan 15, 2015 4:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Eight Local Acts Will Cover Each Other at the Inaugural "Local Coverage" Concert
Oct 15, 2014 8:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Matt Wild and Tyler Maas Are Launching a New Local Arts and Entertainment Site, the Milwaukee Record
Former A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and writer Tyler Maas have announced they're starting a new arts and entertainment website, the Milwaukee Record. The site will launch on April 7 and pick up where A.V. Club Milwaukee left off with “smar.. more
Mar 18, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Models Poppin Bottles NYE 2011
Ring in the New Year's at Mi.Key's with their Models Poppin' Bottles NYE Party on December 31 starting at 9pm. Music by DJ Max Percy and DJ Wreccked. $100 Bottle specials and a $20 cover. Complimentary champagne toast at midnight and late n... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Season of Promise Keeps Getting Fuzzier
With the Packers playing 2-10 Detroit, the Observers figured they'd be focusing on things like the Brewers' encouraging trade for a new starting pitcher, the basketball battle between Marquette and Wisconsin, and the Heisman Trophy win by a... more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Ghostland Observatory w/ Diamonds
The Austin-based electro-rock duo Ghostland Observatory enjoyed a watershed 2007. After gracing the stages of Austin City Limits and Voodoo Fest in New Orleans, they appeared on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” that fall, and soon release more
Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Michael Trinklein
For each of the 50 American states that successfully made it into the union, there are several that never made the cut. In his latest book, Lost States: True Stories of Texlahoma, Transylvania and Other States That Never Made It more
Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rock ’n’ Roller Remote Controller
“Rock ’n’ Roller Remote Controller” is a colorful, low-budget show airing at erratic hours on Milwaukee Public Television and featuring performances from local garage-rock bands. The show recently completed its third episode, which more
Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rent
Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lovanova
Is Lovanova like Booker T. & The M.G.'s for prog rockers? Or prog rock for those still hung over from the ’90s lounge revival? Milwaukee punk and noise alum Paul "Evil" Kneevers calls his latest band's style “lounge prog rock.&rdquo more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
International Pop Overthrow Festival
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more
May 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Charlotte Gainsbourg’s near-death experience following a water-skiing accident in 2007 resulted in countless unnerving hours spent in MRI machines, a realization that we all may be living on borrowed time, and Gainsbourg’s most personal and... more
Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews