RSS

Milwaukee Rep

performingartsweekly09072017.jpg.jpe

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening the first week of September, including All-In Productions’ Next to Normal and the Milwaukee Rep’s Souvenir. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

inreview_rep_acc_a_bymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Theater

inreview_rep_a_bymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre’s I Love a Piano at the Stackner Cabaret is a two-hour, high-energy, fast-paced gallop through more than 50 hit songs by one of America’s foremost composers, Irving Berlin. It’s a show that testifies to Berli... more

Nov 8, 2016 3:19 PM Theater

31ayucsmlsl._lz_.jpg.jpe

Neil Simon’s Rumors is a fun, little whirring farce with lots of moving parts that could be a lot of fun with a lot of different kinds of actors. The farce has a group of wealthy guests arriving at a contemporary party only to find that the ho.. more

Sep 14, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

13880145_1136627793075726_2287219710335198428_n.jpg.jpe

It’s a musical about Billie Holliday--her life as seen through her music. At 30 years of age, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill is getting to be nearly as old as she was when she passed away tragically young at the age of 44. This month the Mi.. more

Aug 22, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

clownoligmain.jpg.jpe

There are times when I’m almostsure that each one of us is alone in the universe, toiling in chaos, victims ofa big accident. But then an even bigger coincidence comes along, and somethingdeep within the mystery winks at me, and I go on believi.. more

Aug 18, 2016 9:14 PM Comedy

tumblr_inline_o9najgxtvr1qb3ft7_500.jpg.jpe

Once again The Milwaukee Rep is looking for kids to perform in its long-running annual production of A Christmas Carol at the Pabst Theater. They’re looking for children all over the state to perform in the show, which is being directed and adapte.. more

Jul 30, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

americansong.jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s premiere performance of Joanna Murray-Smith’s American Song is a one-man, one-act melodrama concerning a mass school shooting. While stimulating discussion, it falls sort of creating much drama, despite a c... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:40 PM Theater

Somewhere in the late ’80s, playwright Aishah Rahman developed a script that resonates with a  tragically persistent theme in today’s headlines. The Mojo and the Sayso was inspired by the 1973 killing of a ten-year-old-boy by New York City p.. more

Jan 25, 2016 12:00 AM Theater

gallery22.jpg.jpe

The InterContinental Milwaukee

Once again, The Rep offers an opportunity to peer behind the curtain and buy crafts from those who work behind-the-scenes in various capacities. Photography, handmade hats and greetings cards and things will be joined by new additions like .. more

Nov 27, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

fences-962x330.jpg.jpe

Next April, the Milwaukee Rep will be staging a production of the August Wilson drama Fences. The Rep will be seeking applications from African-American girls ages 7 - 10 who are interested in performing the role of Raynell Maxson. She’s a.. more

Oct 5, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

matt cook.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Poet Laureate Matt Cook will not attempt to judge how dull you are. For that matter, the entire question of where Kenneth Koch’s kingdom of dullness is and why anyone would want to defend it appears to be sort of a tangential mat.. more

Sep 13, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

May 6, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_artisancraftfair.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep continues a longstanding tradition with A Christmas Carol at the Pabst. This coming weekend the Rep continues a popular holiday tradition of an entirely different kind with the Rep Holiday Artisan Craft Fair. The Rep is a huge op.. more

Dec 12, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

It’s taken long enough. Milwaukee’s theater scene has finally grasped the fact that, beyond its in-house stable of gay directors, actors and technical staff, there’s a large more

Sep 24, 2014 10:08 PM Hear Me Out

mainphoto.jpg.jpe

      more

May 27, 2014 5:56 PM Around MKE

dance.jpg.jpe

Seated in the Wild Space Dance Company studio for an interview with the four choreographers who are jointly creating All About Life, an evening-length dance to premiere May 1-3 at the Stiemke Studio Theater more

Apr 22, 2014 12:47 AM Classical Music

theater.jpg.jpe

The Iliad is one of the oldest stories still being told. It’s not so much a pillar of world literature as a living trunk that continues to grow branches. The latest offshoot, An Iliad, is the Obie-winning adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Den... more

Mar 5, 2014 3:15 PM Theater

lex allen milwaukee soul anonymous vibes.jpg.jpe

You may have noticed there aren’t many prominent contemporary soul artists in Milwaukee. There’s a good reason for that: This music is hard to pull off. Nailing a modern R&B record requires a tricky combination of vocal presence, songwriting fines.. more

Jan 17, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

milwaukee public museum elephant.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Museum has done away with its long-held policy of offering free admissions to Milwaukee County residents on Mondays, the Journal Sentinel is reporting. The museum's Free Mondays have been replaced by "Thank-You Thursdays," whi.. more

Dec 18, 2013 4:46 PM Around MKE

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES