Milwaukee Rep
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 7-13, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening the first week of September, including All-In Productions’ Next to Normal and the Milwaukee Rep’s Souvenir. more
Sep 5, 2017
It’s Time for ‘A Christmas Carol’!
A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more
Dec 6, 2016
‘I Love a Piano’ (and Irving Berlin) at Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret
The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre’s I Love a Piano at the Stackner Cabaret is a two-hour, high-energy, fast-paced gallop through more than 50 hit songs by one of America’s foremost composers, Irving Berlin. It’s a show that testifies to Berli... more
Nov 8, 2016
Auditions For Rumors in Germantown
Neil Simon’s Rumors is a fun, little whirring farce with lots of moving parts that could be a lot of fun with a lot of different kinds of actors. The farce has a group of wealthy guests arriving at a contemporary party only to find that the ho.. more
Sep 14, 2016
Lady Day at Collectivo
It’s a musical about Billie Holliday--her life as seen through her music. At 30 years of age, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill is getting to be nearly as old as she was when she passed away tragically young at the age of 44. This month the Mi.. more
Aug 22, 2016
Adam Krause Brought Us Gags
There are times when I’m almostsure that each one of us is alone in the universe, toiling in chaos, victims ofa big accident. But then an even bigger coincidence comes along, and somethingdeep within the mystery winks at me, and I go on believi.. more
Rep Kids’ Auditions for A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Once again The Milwaukee Rep is looking for kids to perform in its long-running annual production of A Christmas Carol at the Pabst Theater. They’re looking for children all over the state to perform in the show, which is being directed and adapte.. more
Jul 30, 2016
‘American Song’ wonders about violence, family
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s premiere performance of Joanna Murray-Smith’s American Song is a one-man, one-act melodrama concerning a mass school shooting. While stimulating discussion, it falls sort of creating much drama, despite a c... more
Mar 22, 2016
Police Shooting Drama Onstage This Month with Bronzeville Arts Ensemble
Somewhere in the late ’80s, playwright Aishah Rahman developed a script that resonates with a tragically persistent theme in today’s headlines. The Mojo and the Sayso was inspired by the 1973 killing of a ten-year-old-boy by New York City p.. more
Jan 25, 2016
Jewelry, Water Colors and Winter Gnomes: The Rep’s Holiday Craft Fair
Once again, The Rep offers an opportunity to peer behind the curtain and buy crafts from those who work behind-the-scenes in various capacities. Photography, handmade hats and greetings cards and things will be joined by new additions like .. more
Nov 27, 2015
Milwaukee Rep Children’s Auditions
Next April, the Milwaukee Rep will be staging a production of the August Wilson drama Fences. The Rep will be seeking applications from African-American girls ages 7 - 10 who are interested in performing the role of Raynell Maxson. She’s a.. more
Oct 5, 2015
Defend a Kingdom of Dullness with Matt Cook at Lynden Sculpture Garden
Milwaukee Poet Laureate Matt Cook will not attempt to judge how dull you are. For that matter, the entire question of where Kenneth Koch’s kingdom of dullness is and why anyone would want to defend it appears to be sort of a tangential mat.. more
Sep 13, 2015
Children’s Auditions Approaching for 40th Anniversary Rep 'Christmas Carol'
May 6, 2015
Milwaukee Rep Artisan Craft Fair
The Milwaukee Rep continues a longstanding tradition with A Christmas Carol at the Pabst. This coming weekend the Rep continues a popular holiday tradition of an entirely different kind with the Rep Holiday Artisan Craft Fair. The Rep is a huge op.. more
Dec 12, 2014
‘Out’ Theater Events
It’s taken long enough. Milwaukee’s theater scene has finally grasped the fact that, beyond its in-house stable of gay directors, actors and technical staff, there’s a large more
Sep 24, 2014
May 27, 2014
Four of Milwaukee’s Finest Dancers on One Stage
Seated in the Wild Space Dance Company studio for an interview with the four choreographers who are jointly creating All About Life, an evening-length dance to premiere May 1-3 at the Stiemke Studio Theater more
Apr 22, 2014
'An Iliad’ for All Time
The Iliad is one of the oldest stories still being told. It’s not so much a pillar of world literature as a living trunk that continues to grow branches. The latest offshoot, An Iliad, is the Obie-winning adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Den... more
Mar 5, 2014
Jan 17, 2014
Dec 18, 2013