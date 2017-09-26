Milwaukee Repertory Theater
The Rep's Spectacular 'Guys & Dolls'
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater rolled the dice last weekend and came up a big winner with its spectacular production of the classic 1940s New York underworld musical, Guys & Dolls. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
'The Who and the What' and the Risk
A family comedy driven by complex characters and big subjects, The Who and the What is the third of Brookfield native Ayad Akhtar’s plays to be celebrated internationally in the last five years. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:01 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Laughing with Florence Foster Jenkins at Stackner Cabaret
Florence Foster Jenkins has been delightfully brought back to the stage in the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Souvenir—Stephen Temperley’s charming, hilarious and at times touching recreation of this one-of-a-kind entertainment phenomenon. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:54 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 14, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening mid-September, including the Milwaukee Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Racine Theatre Guild’s Boeing Boeing and a chamber concert by the Prometheus Trio at the Conservatory of Music. more
Sep 12, 2017 1:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Announcing the Winners of the Inaugural Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukee
The first annual Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukeeceremony took place on June 22, 2017, at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’sQuadracci Powerhouse. The well-run, efficiently produced event followed thefamiliar template of lo.. more
Jun 26, 2017 6:27 PM John Schneider Around MKE
A Little Birdie Told Me
The blooms they are a popping and the birds they are a chirping. Bunnies and robins alike are doing their annual backyard hops. As spring has most certainly sprung, the time seems ripe for hiking and getting out in nature. Every year, AJ Page and .. more
Apr 28, 2017 5:22 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Footlights Performing Arts Awards Announces Separate Categories for Professional and Non-Professional Arts Groups
The FootlightsPerforming Arts Awards recently announced plans to divide each of the 16award categories into two groups: professional and non-professional due to alarge number of nominations and votes. “The main objective of the awards .. more
Apr 19, 2017 10:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Performing Arts Weekly: April 13-19, 2017
Rep Lab, something of a theater student’s version of boot camp, takes place in the Stiemke Studio Theater April 13-17. Also, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Great Expectations in Gale Childs Daly’s 1993 adaptation in the Cabot Theatre Ap... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:01 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee Rep's 'Glass Menagerie' a Gritty Portrait of Mental Illness
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of Tennessee Williams’ classic “memory play," The Glass Menagerie, is an ambitious portrait of mental illness and tortured familial love. It runs through April 9 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theat... more
Mar 14, 2017 2:05 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Veterans Light Up the Arts at War Memorial Center
A one-night event at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center celebrates the artistic achievements of veterans. On Thursday, March 2, from 7-9 p.m., “Veterans Light Up the Arts" features musical and dramatic performances by Milwaukee vet... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:10 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Performing Arts Weekly 3.2.17
The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Waging War on a Video Screen
In the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s upcoming production of George Brant’s play Grounded, actress Jessi Fisher plays a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot given desk duty after she becomes pregnant while on leave. She marries the guy, gives birth ... more
Feb 14, 2017 4:11 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Legendary Al McGuire Comes Alive at Stackner Cabaret
Thanks to the multi-faceted talents of actor Anthony Crivello (himself a Milwaukee native and Marquette alum), we learn much about Al McGuire, the man and the coach, over the course of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of McGuire... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:00 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly, Jan. 19-25, 2017
Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages an imaginative recreation of Mozart with Zie Magic Flute. The Milwaukee Rep honors legendary Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire in the one-man play McGuire; Pride Theatre Co. presents James Goldman’s Tony A... more
Jan 17, 2017 2:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee Playwright Ayad Akhtar's 'Disgraced' Speaks to the Country We've Become
Ayad Akhtar’s wrenching tragedy Disgraced was the most-produced play last season in the American professional non-profit theater. This season it’s tied for second place. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater produces this powerful piece about the... more
Jan 10, 2017 1:52 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
It’s Time for ‘A Christmas Carol’!
A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more
Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Milwaukee Rep Revives Larry Shue’s Comedy Classic ‘The Foreigner’
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents The Foreigner, which debuted on its stage 33 years ago, through Dec. 18. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:08 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘A Christmas Carol’ Retold
This year, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues the holiday tradition with a new adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Artistic Director Mark Clements. more
Nov 22, 2016 1:35 PM Angelika Villafuerte A&E Feature
‘Man of La Mancha’ Rides into Town
The Rep has brought Broadway veteran and Milwaukee native Nathaniel Stampley home for a first-rate production of Man of La Mancha. He delivers in every way—his terrific baritone resonates throughout the Powerhouse and his gaze fixes on the ... more
Is White Backlash the Price of Progress in Racial Equality?
In The Royale, playwright Marco Ramirez raises an aspect of racism rarely addressed on stage: the price paid for such progress in terms of the backlash that follows. Ramirez draws on the true story of black boxer Jack Johnson who defeated t... more
Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM John Schneider A&E Feature