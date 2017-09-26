RSS

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater rolled the dice last weekend and came up a big winner with its spectacular production of the classic 1940s New York underworld musical, Guys & Dolls. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

A family comedy driven by complex characters and big subjects, The Who and the What is the third of Brookfield native Ayad Akhtar’s plays to be celebrated internationally in the last five years. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:01 PM A&E Feature

Florence Foster Jenkins has been delightfully brought back to the stage in the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Souvenir—Stephen Temperley’s charming, hilarious and at times touching recreation of this one-of-a-kind entertainment phenomenon. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:54 PM Theater

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening mid-September, including the Milwaukee Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Racine Theatre Guild’s Boeing Boeing and a chamber concert by the Prometheus Trio at the Conservatory of Music. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:59 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The first annual Footlights Performing Arts Awards for Greater Milwaukeeceremony took place on June 22, 2017, at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’sQuadracci Powerhouse. The well-run, efficiently produced event followed thefamiliar template of lo.. more

Jun 26, 2017 6:27 PM Around MKE

The blooms they are a popping and the birds they are a chirping. Bunnies and robins alike are doing their annual backyard hops. As spring has most certainly sprung, the time seems ripe for hiking and getting out in nature. Every year, AJ Page and .. more

Apr 28, 2017 5:22 PM Off the Beaten Path

The FootlightsPerforming Arts Awards recently announced plans to divide each of the 16award categories into two groups: professional and non-professional due to alarge number of nominations and votes. “The main objective of the awards .. more

Apr 19, 2017 10:11 PM Around MKE

Rep Lab, something of a theater student’s version of boot camp, takes place in the Stiemke Studio Theater April 13-17. Also, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents Great Expectations in Gale Childs Daly’s 1993 adaptation in the Cabot Theatre Ap... more

Apr 11, 2017 3:01 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of Tennessee Williams’ classic “memory play," The Glass Menagerie, is an ambitious portrait of mental illness and tortured familial love. It runs through April 9 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theat... more

Mar 14, 2017 2:05 PM Theater

A one-night event at the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center celebrates the artistic achievements of veterans. On Thursday, March 2, from 7-9 p.m., “Veterans Light Up the Arts" features musical and dramatic performances by Milwaukee vet... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:10 PM Visual Arts

The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

In the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s upcoming production of George Brant’s play Grounded, actress Jessi Fisher plays a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot given desk duty after she becomes pregnant while on leave. She marries the guy, gives birth ... more

Feb 14, 2017 4:11 PM A&E Feature

Thanks to the multi-faceted talents of actor Anthony Crivello (himself a Milwaukee native and Marquette alum), we learn much about Al McGuire, the man and the coach, over the course of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of McGuire... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:00 PM Theater

Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages an imaginative recreation of Mozart with Zie Magic Flute. The Milwaukee Rep honors legendary Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire in the one-man play McGuire; Pride Theatre Co. presents James Goldman’s Tony A... more

Jan 17, 2017 2:37 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Ayad Akhtar’s wrenching tragedy Disgraced was the most-produced play last season in the American professional non-profit theater. This season it’s tied for second place. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater produces this powerful piece about the... more

Jan 10, 2017 1:52 PM A&E Feature

A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents The Foreigner, which debuted on its stage 33 years ago, through Dec. 18. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:08 PM Theater

This year, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues the holiday tradition with a new adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Artistic Director Mark Clements. more

Nov 22, 2016 1:35 PM A&E Feature

The Rep has brought Broadway veteran and Milwaukee native Nathaniel Stampley home for a first-rate production of Man of La Mancha. He delivers in every way—his terrific baritone resonates throughout the Powerhouse and his gaze fixes on the ... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:49 PM Theater

In The Royale, playwright Marco Ramirez raises an aspect of racism rarely addressed on stage: the price paid for such progress in terms of the backlash that follows. Ramirez draws on the true story of black boxer Jack Johnson who defeated t... more

Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM A&E Feature

