Milwaukee Restaurants
Ten Great Spots for Ice Cream Cocktails
The Shepherd Express profiles 10 great spots in and around Milwaukee for a trendy ice cream cocktail. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Azteca's South Milwaukee Mexican Buffet
Located on South Milwaukee’s main drag, Azteca has been serving good Mexican dishes for the past decade. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
French Food in Washington Heights, Plus New Restaurants in Walker's Point and the East Side
Several new restaurants have opened this past month in Milwaukee, including Maison, Donut Squad, The Laughing Taco, Bowls, Yokohama. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:02 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Fox Point's Peking Chef is Worth the Drive
A review of Peking Chef, the Milwaukee area’s only restaurant regularly serving Indonesian food. more
May 30, 2017 2:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 2 Comments
Milwaukee Dining Guide 2017
Whether you’re in the mood for burgers or sushi, you can find what you’re hungry for in the Shepherd Express’ City Guide Dining Guide. more
Apr 11, 2017 12:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
This Month in Milwaukee Restaurants
So far, the new year meant big changes in the Milwaukee dining scene, including many new restaurants, but also many closings as well. Here are the latest spots around town, from multiple pizza places,Dining Out more
Jan 24, 2017 3:05 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Best of Milwaukee 2016 Winners: Dining Out
Winners of Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee 2016 award program in the Dining Out category. more
Jan 18, 2017 12:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2016
Best of Milwaukee 2016 Winners
Thanks for participating in Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee! more
Jan 18, 2017 12:01 AM Louis Fortis Best of Milwaukee 2016
The Ever-Changing Menu at Triskele’s
Tucked away on the corner of South 3rd and Maple Streets, Triskele’s has been building a steady, loyal following among local diners over the past nine years. Chef-owned and operated by JoLinda Klopp and Lynn Winter, it has a very comfortabl... more
Jun 14, 2016 2:29 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Drinking at Stubby’s
Stubby’s Gastrogrub & Beer Bar features a beer menu with 53 constantly rotating taps and a great food menu to boot! more
Sep 22, 2015 10:16 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out
In Season at Amilinda
Amilinda is a Milwaukee restaurant whose menu draws from Spanish-Portuguese traditions. more
Sep 1, 2015 6:42 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Kawa Restaurant
Kawa, serving fine Japanese food, is another recent, welcome addition to North Shore’s dining scene. more
Aug 25, 2015 7:06 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Authentic Tastes of Mexico and Latin America
Antigua serves well-prepared dishes from across Latin America. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:13 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Harvey’s Central Grille
Serving Mequon for nine years, Harvey’s is a family business that offers contemporary American bistro food and enjoys the patronage of many loyal customers. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:11 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Casual Dining in Whitefish Bay
Located in Whitefish Bay on East Silver Spring Drive, The Bay is a comfortable and casual restaurant with an authentic neighborhood vibe. It serves eclectic American fare for lunch and dinner, seven days a week. more
Jul 21, 2015 8:45 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
North Star American Bistro
North Star American Bistro, Breadsmith, Milwaukee restaurants more
Jul 7, 2015 10:24 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out
Soulful Menu at Pass Da Peas
One might expect an eatery named for a hit by James Brown’s band and adorned with replicas of R&B 45s to excel at soul food. Pass Da Peas (7870 W. Appleton Ave.) lives up to expectations. Steak and chicken smothered in gravy, meat more
Jun 30, 2015 8:34 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
Meritage Celebrates Eight Years of Success and Great Food
Jan Kelly, chef-owner of Meritage restaurant, was at the forefront of sourcing local while partnering with Growing Power; her dedication to working with farmers shows in her contemporary cuisine and flavor pairings. more
Jun 30, 2015 8:28 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Milwaukee Burger Co. Finally Comes to MKE
Milwaukee Burger Company, a small chain of four locations around Wisconsin, has finally opened a venue in Milwaukee. more
Jun 16, 2015 9:44 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 6 Comments
nines American Bistro
nines American Bistro is located at the corner of casual and elegance. In other words, the restaurant at the River Club of Mequon wants everyone to feel welcome. Almost every table takes in panoramic views of the golf course and countryside... more
Jun 16, 2015 9:36 PM K.L. Lorenz Dining Out