Milwaukee Restaurants

The Shepherd Express profiles 10 great spots in and around Milwaukee for a trendy ice cream cocktail. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:00 PM Eat/Drink

Located on South Milwaukee’s main drag, Azteca has been serving good Mexican dishes for the past decade. more

Jul 11, 2017 2:15 PM Short Order

Several new restaurants have opened this past month in Milwaukee, including Maison, Donut Squad, The Laughing Taco, Bowls, Yokohama. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:02 PM Dining Out

A review of Peking Chef, the Milwaukee area’s only restaurant regularly serving Indonesian food. more

May 30, 2017 2:37 PM Dining Out 2 Comments

Whether you’re in the mood for burgers or sushi, you can find what you’re hungry for in the Shepherd Express’ City Guide Dining Guide. more

Apr 11, 2017 12:02 AM City Guide

So far, the new year meant big changes in the Milwaukee dining scene, including many new restaurants, but also many closings as well. Here are the latest spots around town, from multiple pizza places,Dining Out more

Jan 24, 2017 3:05 PM Dining Out

Winners of Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee 2016 award program in the Dining Out category. more

Jan 18, 2017 12:01 AM Best of Milwaukee 2016

Thanks for participating in Shepherd Express' Best of Milwaukee! more

Jan 18, 2017 12:01 AM Best of Milwaukee 2016

Tucked away on the corner of South 3rd and Maple Streets, Triskele’s has been building a steady, loyal following among local diners over the past nine years. Chef-owned and operated by JoLinda Klopp and Lynn Winter, it has a very comfortabl... more

Jun 14, 2016 2:29 PM Dining Out

Stubby’s Gastrogrub & Beer Bar features a beer menu with 53 constantly rotating taps and a great food menu to boot! more

Sep 22, 2015 10:16 PM Dining Out

Photo by Lauren Kirsch

Amilinda is a Milwaukee restaurant whose menu draws from Spanish-Portuguese traditions. more

Sep 1, 2015 6:42 PM Dining Out

Maggie Vaughn

Kawa, serving fine Japanese food, is another recent, welcome addition to North Shore’s dining scene. more

Aug 25, 2015 7:06 PM Dining Out

Antigua serves well-prepared dishes from across Latin America. more

Aug 18, 2015 9:13 PM Dining Out

Serving Mequon for nine years, Harvey’s is a family business that offers contemporary American bistro food and enjoys the patronage of many loyal customers. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:11 PM Dining Out

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Located in Whitefish Bay on East Silver Spring Drive, The Bay is a comfortable and casual restaurant with an authentic neighborhood vibe. It serves eclectic American fare for lunch and dinner, seven days a week. more

Jul 21, 2015 8:45 PM Dining Out

Photo by Nick Smith

North Star American Bistro, Breadsmith, Milwaukee restaurants more

Jul 7, 2015 10:24 PM Dining Out

One might expect an eatery named for a hit by James Brown’s band and adorned with replicas of R&B 45s to excel at soul food. Pass Da Peas (7870 W. Appleton Ave.) lives up to expectations. Steak and chicken smothered in gravy, meat more

Jun 30, 2015 8:34 PM Short Order

Jan Kelly, chef-owner of Meritage restaurant, was at the forefront of sourcing local while partnering with Growing Power; her dedication to working with farmers shows in her contemporary cuisine and flavor pairings. more

Jun 30, 2015 8:28 PM Dining Out

Photo by Nick Smith

Milwaukee Burger Company, a small chain of four locations around Wisconsin, has finally opened a venue in Milwaukee. more

Jun 16, 2015 9:44 PM Dining Out 6 Comments

Photo by Matthew Warren

nines American Bistro is located at the corner of casual and elegance. In other words, the restaurant at the River Club of Mequon wants everyone to feel welcome. Almost every table takes in panoramic views of the golf course and countryside... more

Jun 16, 2015 9:36 PM Dining Out

