Milwaukee River
New Third Ward Park to Utilize Part of Milwaukee’s Railroad History
Plans were recently announced for a new park in the ThirdWard that will incorporate the neighborhood’s old Chicago-Northwestern railroadtrestle. The park will use a city-owned lot on E. Erie Street, linking andstreet and an extended port.. more
Jul 5, 2017 4:41 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE 2 Comments
A New 'PaddleTavern' Will Hit the Milwaukee River this May
In case you were under the impression that there were nomore available options for Milwaukeeans to drink beer, Milwaukee-native RedmondTuttle and Ryan Jaeger, who created a similar service in Minnesota, havecreated the PaddleTavern. Imag.. more
Jan 27, 2017 9:52 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Great Lakes Restoration Could Survive Trump Era
Although President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Congress are threatening to slash funding for vital programs—or terminate some altogether—there’s one initiative that may survive thanks to its broad bipartisan support. more
Dec 27, 2016 3:48 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Are We Close to Ending the Estabrook Dam Stalemate?
Pending court cases and a new deadline of Dec. 31 could force Milwaukee County to jumpstart its solution to this years-long battle over fixing the Estabrook Dam and reinstating a lake within the Milwaukee River or pulling it out of the wate... more
Aug 9, 2016 4:30 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
The Latest MKE Restaurant and Bar Openings
There have been quite a few bar and restaurant openings around Milwaukee since my last update. They run the gamut of Polish food to sports bars to steakhouses, so everyone will find something they like. Get out there and try someplace new while yo.. more
Jun 3, 2016 11:19 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Where To Eat During Downtown Dining Week
Welcome to the newest Shepherd blog, Brew City Booze! I'mgoing to be bringing you the latest news and information for all thingsalcohol-related in MKE. Anything is fair game: bars, bar food, beer events,cocktails, breweries, distilleries, festi.. more
Jun 5, 2015 7:30 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee Film Announces Festival Dates
The Milwaukee Film Festival will return for another year this fall with a 15-day schedule,running Sept. 24 through Oct. 8. With screenings at multiple venues around theMilwaukee, MFF will focus on non-Hollywood feature films from the U.S. andar.. more
Jan 22, 2015 3:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Heroes of the Week: Wellspring Volunteers
Wellspring, a nonprofit educational retreat center and organic farm, was founded in Milwaukee in the early ’80s and not long after moved to its current location in Newberg (4382 Hickory Road more
Feb 13, 2014 3:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
A Tree Sanctuary Grows in Milwaukee
It can be called an outdoor classroom, a children’s forest or 40 acres of natural sanctuary just a mile from Downtown.But the new Milwaukee Rotary Centennial more
Sep 25, 2013 12:16 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Cuban Printmaking
Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba more
Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Polar Bear Plunge
In the city’s boldest New Year’s tradition, every year hundreds of weather-defying swimmers head to Bradford Beach for the Polar Bear Plunge. They’ll be jumping into Lake Michigan at noon, but the organizers suggest you get there more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gwen Gillen’s Sculpted Life
Gwen Gillen’s works include the sculpture of Mary Tyler Moore tossing her hat in the air that stands in downtown Minneapolis, the duck family on the bridge over the Milwaukee River on Wisconsin Avenue, and sensitive life-sized sculptures of... more
Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Off the Cuff
The Dead Weather Do the Supergroup Thing Right
Few pop-music terms inspire more eyes to roll than “supergroup.” Defined as a band whose lineup consists of members from other notable acts, the word itself seems to ooze contrivance and ego in a way that makes it challenging for the music ... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Extra Protections Created for the Milwaukee River Corridor
It took years of negotiations among diverse stakeholders, but in May the Milwaukee Common Council passed new protections for the Milwaukee River corridor, from North Avenue to the city limits at West Silver Spring Drive.Although state law p... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Molly Cool’s Heats Up Downtown Dining
The name Molly Cool is unique to this location, as Premier tries to giveevery restaurant a distinct personality, but the setting remainssimilar to Kincaid’s. The woodwork, furnishings and layout ,Dining Out more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
George C. Scott Remembered
George C. Scott’s small part in The Hanging Tree (1959), as a drunken faith healer made to look foolish by Gary Cooper, was an inconspicuous and perhaps inauspicious Hollywood debut. But in the roles he filled during the following 40 years, Scott.. more
Nov 29, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Juliana Hatfield's Tell-All Policy
Joe Uchill has a must-read article in this week's Shepherd on Juliana Hatfield and her struggles with eating disorders. It touches on a personality shift that's alto doubled as a career-reviving business model for Hatfield: After falling out of fa.. more
Nov 28, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
John Kruth
The minor-key sound of the Middle East was long embedded in the Balkans and carried Splitsville ,CD Reviews more
Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Hometown Site
Thefact that most of the river’s green corridor is surrounded by publicparkland makes it easier for the ,News Features more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani News Features
The Milwaukee River
A Gift from the Past What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,None more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Around MKE 2 Comments