Milwaukee Riverkeeper

Pending court cases and a new deadline of Dec. 31 could force Milwaukee County to jumpstart its solution to this years-long battle over fixing the Estabrook Dam and reinstating a lake within the Milwaukee River or pulling it out of the wate... more

Aug 9, 2016 4:30 PM News Features 1 Comments

The popular Finnish game becomes a movie that explains how the Angry Birds become so angry and came to hate the green piggies. more

May 17, 2016 3:20 PM Film Clips

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts offers MPS students a unique spring break activity: the Collaborative Mural Project (March 28-April 1) provides the unique opportunity to be involved in the creation of a public work, all the way from deve... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:03 PM Visual Arts

“Eddee Daniel: A Year in the Valley,” May 29 through July 11 at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, is a display of photos documenting the revitalization underway in the Menomonee Valley. more

May 26, 2015 7:08 PM Visual Arts

Aug 17, 2014 12:37 PM I Hate Hollywood

Apr 17, 2014 7:49 PM Around MKE

Rivers don’t respect political boundaries.So why should clean water advocates be divided by those artificial divisions?That was the thought that launched more

Dec 26, 2012 3:33 PM News Features

The deadline for a decision on Milwaukee County's crumbling Estabrook Dam is June 24, according to... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 21 Comments

Tuesday, April 17, was “equal pay day,” which, unfortunately, doesn't mean that it's the day when both men and women are paid equal wages. It actually means that women would have to work all of 2011 and up through... more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 8 Comments

Though he’s best known as the mulleted, kilted WWE wrestler—and perhaps the greatest (and most likable) villain the fake sport has ever seen, infamously taking on good guys Hulk Hogan and Mr. T at the inaugural 1985 WrestleMania more

Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Will Lake Michigan water allow Waukesha to develop at the expense of minority residents of Milwaukee and low-income workers?That’s likely, according to a new report by the ACLU of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Midwest Environmental Advo... more

Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

