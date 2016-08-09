Milwaukee Riverkeeper
Are We Close to Ending the Estabrook Dam Stalemate?
Pending court cases and a new deadline of Dec. 31 could force Milwaukee County to jumpstart its solution to this years-long battle over fixing the Estabrook Dam and reinstating a lake within the Milwaukee River or pulling it out of the wate... more
Aug 9, 2016 4:30 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Angry Birds 3D, The Nice Guys & More: Film Clips
The popular Finnish game becomes a movie that explains how the Angry Birds become so angry and came to hate the green piggies. more
May 17, 2016 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Spring Break at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts offers MPS students a unique spring break activity: the Collaborative Mural Project (March 28-April 1) provides the unique opportunity to be involved in the creation of a public work, all the way from deve... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Art in the Age of the Anthropocene
“Eddee Daniel: A Year in the Valley,” May 29 through July 11 at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, is a display of photos documenting the revitalization underway in the Menomonee Valley. more
May 26, 2015 7:08 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
DamNation Documentary
Aug 17, 2014 12:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Earth Day 2014 Activities
Apr 17, 2014 7:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
A River Runs Through It
Rivers don’t respect political boundaries.So why should clean water advocates be divided by those artificial divisions?That was the thought that launched more
Dec 26, 2012 3:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Estabrook Dam Decision to Be Revealed
The deadline for a decision on Milwaukee County's crumbling Estabrook Dam is June 24, according to... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 21 Comments
Issue of the Week: Equal Pay Day
Tuesday, April 17, was “equal pay day,” which, unfortunately, doesn't mean that it's the day when both men and women are paid equal wages. It actually means that women would have to work all of 2011 and up through... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Rowdy Roddy Piper
Though he’s best known as the mulleted, kilted WWE wrestler—and perhaps the greatest (and most likable) villain the fake sport has ever seen, infamously taking on good guys Hulk Hogan and Mr. T at the inaugural 1985 WrestleMania more
Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: The True Impact of Waukesha’s Water Request
Will Lake Michigan water allow Waukesha to develop at the expense of minority residents of Milwaukee and low-income workers?That’s likely, according to a new report by the ACLU of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Midwest Environmental Advo... more
Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso