Milwaukee Sail Loft
Dining on Milwaukee's Riverwalk
Great places for dining along Downtown Milwaukee’s Riverwalk. more
May 30, 2017
Where to Play Bar Trivia
Lacey Muszynski: "Now that summer's busy schedule has come to an end, it's time to spend a little more time indoors. In Milwaukee, that often means having a couple drinks with friends at your favorite bar playing a little trivia." more
Oct 20, 2016
Milwaukee Sail Loft for Classic Seafood
Though Milwaukee Sail Loft is open year round, the restaurant really comes alive in summer. It’s situated at the southern-most point of the Third Ward, tucked into the bend of the river that comes more
May 12, 2015
Milwaukee Sail Loft's Outdoor Paradise
The outdoor deck at the Milwaukee Sail Loft (649 E. Erie St.) is located at the terminus of the RiverWalk. The many outdoor tables offer sweeping panoramic views of the Milwaukee River and the Hoan Bridge. As the name implies, the menu... more
Aug 2, 2012
Smooth Sailing at Milwaukee Sail Loft
With its great riverfront location, large, open dining room with plenty of windows, outdoor seating and boat parking, Rip Tide had so much going for it. What it did not have, however, was an especially good menu. Fortunately, that flaw has ... more
Jun 2, 2011