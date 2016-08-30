RSS

Milwaukee School Of Engineering

offthecuff_james.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews James R. Kieselburg II, director of the Grohmann Museum, among the world’s only art museums focused on the subject of people at work and the places of their employment. Kieselburg discusses what makes the museum uniq... more

Aug 30, 2016 2:54 PM Off the Cuff

offthecuff_paulgessner_a.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interview with Joel Cencius, development and communications director at St. Joan Antida High School, and Head of School Paul T. Gessner regarding the St. Joan’s recent offering of an International Baccalaureate Diploma Programm... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:40 PM Off the Cuff

grohmann.jpg.jpe

Stop by the Grohmann Museum on the campus of Milwaukee School of Engineering on Saturday, March 12 from 12-4 p.m. to check out a new acquisition, Lee Frederickson’s The Welder, and attend a workshop called “Future Transportation and the Rai... more

Mar 8, 2016 3:14 PM Visual Arts

offthecuff_tomcrawford_b.jpg.jpe

A conversation with WMSE 91.7 FM Station Manager Tom Crawford on the station’s 35th anniversary. more

Feb 9, 2016 2:34 PM Off the Cuff

artreview_grohman.jpg.jpe

“The Art of the Milwaukee Road” at the Grohmann Museum offers a ticket to the yesteryear of train travel. The exhibition emphasizes the line’s passenger travel with photographs, prints and other ephemera reflecting the sleek design and b... more

Jan 20, 2015 8:47 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

ae.jpg.jpe

“I’m among family when I’m there.” This is how Milwaukee photographer Jim Brozek feels when he visits the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Grohmann Museum (1000 N. Broadway). Museum Director James R. Kieselburg II calls it “a hidden gem... more

Aug 24, 2014 10:16 PM A&E Feature

1976927_10151895930446899_633579314_n.jpg.jpe

The nonprofit radio station WMSE 91.7 FM, a broadcasting service of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, is devoted to innovative music and content and providing more

Apr 30, 2014 5:34 PM Expresso

When it comes to great renditions of Cole Porter’s tune “Night and Day,” it is unclear whether top honors go to Fred Astaire’s 1932 recording or Joe Pass’ unaccompanied jazz guitar rendering. When it comes to great visual art open-house ... more

Jan 15, 2014 12:51 AM Visual Arts

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Empty Bowls may have changed its location, but the annual fundraiser’s message and mission remain the same: to heighten awareness for hunger-related issues and raise funds for worthy community organizations committed to fighting t... more

Oct 3, 2013 12:29 AM Dining Preview

blogimage19747.jpe

In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage17724.jpe

The newest voucher school study from the nonpartisan Public Policy Forum (PPF) confirms what we've known for years: Students in the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program (MPCP) aren't performing any better than their peers in the Milwaukee... more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 14 Comments

Take a moment to read this WSJ article that focuses on Justin Schultz to tell the story of how there aren't offensive defensemen in the NHL anymore.The article focuses on how Schultz is one of a dying breed - the offensive defensemen. Schultz is .. more

Nov 26, 2011 2:59 PM More Sports

A good portion of my job involves receiving and processing press releases from local theatre companies. A couple of days ago, I received an interesting one for Off The Wall's upcoming production of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage.A show that ha.. more

Feb 24, 2011 5:32 PM Theater

Jerk of the Week: UW Law Professor Ann Althouse UWLaw Professor and conservative pundit St. Petersburg Times ,Expresso more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES