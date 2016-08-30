Milwaukee School Of Engineering
The Museum of Art at Work
Off the Cuff interviews James R. Kieselburg II, director of the Grohmann Museum, among the world’s only art museums focused on the subject of people at work and the places of their employment. Kieselburg discusses what makes the museum uniq... more
Aug 30, 2016 2:54 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Breaking the Poverty Cycle at St. Joan Antida
Off the Cuff interview with Joel Cencius, development and communications director at St. Joan Antida High School, and Head of School Paul T. Gessner regarding the St. Joan’s recent offering of an International Baccalaureate Diploma Programm... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:40 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Grohmann Museum Welcomes New Acquisition
Stop by the Grohmann Museum on the campus of Milwaukee School of Engineering on Saturday, March 12 from 12-4 p.m. to check out a new acquisition, Lee Frederickson’s The Welder, and attend a workshop called “Future Transportation and the Rai... more
Mar 8, 2016 3:14 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
WMSE Celebrates Their 35th Anniversary
A conversation with WMSE 91.7 FM Station Manager Tom Crawford on the station’s 35th anniversary. more
Feb 9, 2016 2:34 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
The Milwaukee Road Rolls through the Grohmann
“The Art of the Milwaukee Road” at the Grohmann Museum offers a ticket to the yesteryear of train travel. The exhibition emphasizes the line’s passenger travel with photographs, prints and other ephemera reflecting the sleek design and b... more
Jan 20, 2015 8:47 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 1 Comments
Milwaukee’s Grohmann Museum
“I’m among family when I’m there.” This is how Milwaukee photographer Jim Brozek feels when he visits the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Grohmann Museum (1000 N. Broadway). Museum Director James R. Kieselburg II calls it “a hidden gem... more
Aug 24, 2014 10:16 PM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature
Heroes of the Week: WMSE’s Volunteers
The nonprofit radio station WMSE 91.7 FM, a broadcasting service of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, is devoted to innovative music and content and providing more
Apr 30, 2014 5:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
"Gallery Night and Day" Presents Art Across Milwaukee
When it comes to great renditions of Cole Porter’s tune “Night and Day,” it is unclear whether top honors go to Fred Astaire’s 1932 recording or Joe Pass’ unaccompanied jazz guitar rendering. When it comes to great visual art open-house ... more
Jan 15, 2014 12:51 AM None - Do Not Delete Visual Arts
Milwaukee Empty Bowls
Milwaukee Empty Bowls may have changed its location, but the annual fundraiser’s message and mission remain the same: to heighten awareness for hunger-related issues and raise funds for worthy community organizations committed to fighting t... more
Oct 3, 2013 12:29 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Five Years for Milwaukee's Grohmann Museum
In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Issue of the Week: Conservative Voucher School Experiment Is a Failure
The newest voucher school study from the nonpartisan Public Policy Forum (PPF) confirms what we've known for years: Students in the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program (MPCP) aren't performing any better than their peers in the Milwaukee... more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 14 Comments
Badger Hockey's Justin Schultz featured in Wall Street Journal
Take a moment to read this WSJ article that focuses on Justin Schultz to tell the story of how there aren't offensive defensemen in the NHL anymore.The article focuses on how Schultz is one of a dying breed - the offensive defensemen. Schultz is .. more
Nov 26, 2011 2:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mother Courage: An MP3 Promo
A good portion of my job involves receiving and processing press releases from local theatre companies. A couple of days ago, I received an interesting one for Off The Wall's upcoming production of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage.A show that ha.. more
Feb 24, 2011 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Finding a New MPS Superintendent
Jerk of the Week: UW Law Professor Ann Althouse UWLaw Professor and conservative pundit St. Petersburg Times ,Expresso more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments